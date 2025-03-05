Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro Confirm Romance With a Kiss at JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s Oscars After Party; Sources Reveal Details

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro marked their presence at JAY-Z and Beyonce’s Oscars after party. The couple confirmed the romance rumors after being spotted by each other’s side at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and later at the after party.

The sources present at the venue confirmed with the media portal that Garfield and A Complete Unknown actress had been kissing and dancing through the night.

The news of the couple engaging in a little PDA at the event surfaced on the internet days after the reports revealed that the pair had gotten together romantically.

One of the insiders shared with Entertainment Tonight that Barbaro and the Spiderman star were “kissing and dancing the whole night.”⁠ Another source shared that the duo was seen having a great time together but were also keeping things lowkey.

Meanwhile, the couple left the Academy Awards together, where the We Live in Time star stepped as a presenter alongside Goldie Hawn, and Barbaro bagged a nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in A Complete Unknown.

The duo also attended Richard II’s performance, starring Jonathan Bailey, at the Bridge Theater in London.

Previously, in October 2024, Garfield had stated to Esquire that he was to never talk about his relationships in public. Ahead of his dating rumours with Barbaro, the actor was linked to a spiritual read, Kate Tomas. However, the latter confirmed in October that they had split up months ago.

As for the actress and The Social Network star, the duo was first photographed together at W Magazine’s Best Performances Party, alongside Eddie Redmayne and Lynn Hirschberg.