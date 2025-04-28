Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas' Romance Rumors Heat Up as They Step Out For a Cinema Date

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have sparked romance rumours once again after being spotted together at a cinema in London. The duo, who were first linked on Valentine's Day, have been photographed together several times in recent weeks.

A fan claimed to have bumped into the pair at the Leicester Square cinema on April 27. Sharing a picture with Tom Cruise, the fan wrote on social media: "What a dayyyyy! Watched the best movie of the year (6 sinners movie - the hype is real, go watch it!! Walked out of the toilet to come face to face with @tomcruise and Ana de Armas!"

While Ana de Armas did not publicly comment on the outing, she showed support by liking Cruise’s Instagram post about the movie. Cruise had posted a solo photo next to the Sinners movie poster, writing: "Congratulations Ryan [Coogler], Michael [B. Jordan], and to the entire cast and crew. Must see in a cinema and stay through the end credits!"

This cinema outing follows several sightings of Cruise and de Armas together. They were first seen enjoying a Valentine's Day dinner and were later spotted arriving together at a heliport in London.

Despite the buzz, a source told DailyMail that Cruise and de Armas are not romantically involved. "Everything with Tom and Ana is innocent. They are hanging out to talk about future movies that they could do together," the insider said.

One of the projects reportedly discussed is a sequel to Days of Thunder, Cruise's 1990 racing film. "It is currently in its infancy. He's talking [to Paramount] about it, and it depends on the idea and the script," the source added.

Both stars have major releases this summer. Cruise’s Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is set for a May 23 release, while de Armas will appear in Ballerina, a spinoff from the John Wick series, in theaters on June 6.

Cruise is also set to collaborate with director Alejandro González Iñárritu on a new 2026 film. The project will follow the most powerful man in the world as he tries to save humanity from a disaster he created. Meanwhile, de Armas will star as Evelyn Hugo in Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.

