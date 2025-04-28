Box Office: Fastest Malayalam movies to enter Rs 50 crore club worldwide; Thudarum takes 2nd spot

The latest Malayalam release, Thudarum, is receiving a thunderous response at the box office. Billed as a family entertainer, the Mohanlal and Shobhana starrer has been setting new benchmarks since its release. Among numerous other benchmarks, the movie emerged as the second fastest Malayalam movie ever to gross over the Rs 50 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Advertisement

The Tharun Moorthy directorial took just three days to achieve this milestone. The movie scored over Rs 67 crore in its opening weekend, registering the second-best Weekend for a Malayalam movie ever. Thudarum remained only behind L2 Empuraan, which achieved this record on its opening day. Interestingly, both titles belong to Lalettan.

The third spot belongs to Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, which smashed this milestone in 4 days, matching shoulders with Lucifer, which rests at No. 5. Dq Salmaan’s Kurup took 5 days to enter this club while Aavesham and Bheeshma Parvam took 6 days. It will be interesting to see which upcoming movie will enter this list. Take a look at the full list.

Fastest Malayalam movies to enter the Rs 50 crore club at the worldwide box office are as follows:

L2 Empuraan - 1 Day

Thudarum - 3 Days

Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life - 4 Days

Lucifer - 4 Days

Kurup - 5 Days (incl. premieres)

Aavesham - 6 days

Bheeshma Parvam - 6 Days

Advertisement

Watch Thudarum trailer:

Thudarum is in cinemas now

Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.