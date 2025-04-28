John Lithgow REACTS To Flak Over Harry Potter Casting Amid JK Rowling's Remarks About Trans People: 'Curious to...'

It seems that John Lithgow was not fully updated on the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling. Now, reacting to the situation, the actor, who will star in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series, has spoken about the backlash directed at the franchise’s author.

Lithglow , who will portray Albus Dumbledore, reportedly did not anticipate that his casting would provoke harsh criticism.

Advertisement

While speaking with the U.K.’s Sunday Times, the veteran star said that taking the role was a major decision, as it will likely be the “last major role” he plays. He mentioned that because it’s an eight-year commitment, he thought about “mortality and that this is a very good winding-down role.”

After the announcement of the HBO show, Lithgow received a text from a “very good friend”, a mother of a trans child, linking him to a Book Riot op-ed titled “An Open Letter to John Lithgow: Please Walk Away From Harry Potter,” according to the report.

The Interstellar star described it as “the canary in the coal mine.” He added that he was surprised by the amount of anger that J.K. Rowling’s name and involvement still provoke.

Lithgow reflected on why that had become such a significant factor. He also wondered how Rowling had “absorbed” the backlash. He said that at some point, he would meet her and that he was "curious to talk" with the author.

Advertisement

When asked whether the controversy had soured the iconic role for him, the actor replied, “Oh heavens, no.”

For those unfamiliar, Rowling has faced significant backlash primarily due to her views on transgender issues. Many have accused her of being transphobic, leading to her being labeled a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist).

ALSO READ: The Sopranos: Do We Already Know How Season 2 Will End? Check This MAJOR Hint Out