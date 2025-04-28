Russo Brothers Share FIRST Avengers: Doomsday BTS Photo With Victor Von Doom Tease

The Russo Brothers have officially shared the first behind-the-scenes photo from Avengers: Doomsday, which has started filming in the United Kingdom. The image shows a director’s chair with Victor Von Doom written across the back, hinting at the introduction of Doctor Doom in the upcoming movie.

The photo also sparked speculation among fans that the brown paneling in the background could be the X-Mansion. If true, this suggests that Doctor Doom could share scenes with the original big-screen X-Men. As the movie deals with the Multiverse, this possibility has excited longtime Marvel fans.

Robert Downey Jr. is expected to be among the first actors on set to film his scenes as Doctor Doom. However, given the secrecy surrounding the production, it remains uncertain how many more updates the Russo Brothers will share during the shoot.

Joe and Anthony Russo are well-known Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) directors, having previously helmed Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Despite mixed reactions to their recent non-MCU project The Electric State, Marvel fans remain confident that Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are in experienced hands.

In a recent interview with Comic Book Movie, Joe Russo commented on the expected runtimes for both upcoming Avengers films. "If I were a betting man," Joe said, "I would say the first one is two and a half, and the second one's three hours."

The Russos also addressed concerns about potential leaks from the set. Joe stated, "We’re pretty good about shutting that down." Anthony added, "We've sort of strategized to hopefully be effective with that."

Joe further stated that much of Avengers: Doomsday is being filmed on soundstages to limit the chances of set photos leaking. "We don’t want people getting photographs, so we are being pretty stringent," he said. Anthony also stated that the locations have also been picked with that in mind.

As for the production timeline, the Russo Brothers confirmed a standard-length shoot, with about six months for each of them currently planned. Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in May 2027.

