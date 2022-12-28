Drew Barrymore talks about her divorce from Will Kopelman; A look at her relationship timeline and ex-husbands

Drew Barrymore, the renowned Hollywood actress is now garnering attention these days with 'The Drew Barrymore Show', which features her interacting with some of the most famous names in the entertainment business. The Charlie's Angels star has been also making headlines with her candid revelations on the talk show, which is currently in its third season. Meanwhile, in a recent interview given to People, Drew Barrymore extensively spoke about her third husband Will Kopelman, and their 'crippingly difficult' divorce. Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman's divorce

In her interview with People, Drew Barrymore revealed that the divorce was so difficult for her as the life she planned for her kids, Olive and Frankie, did not work out. "There was no scandal. Nothing went wrong, which is cleaner, but makes it harder and more confusing because there isn't a thing to point to. We tried so hard to make it work. A friend said to me that 'Divorce is the death of a dream.' That is exactly what it feels like, something so final, that you can't get it back," said the Ever After star. Drew Barrymore also confessed that she found solace in alcohol post her "Crippingly difficult" divorce and following years. "It was just trying to numb the pain and feel good - and alcohol totally did that for me," she said. However, the actress eventually got rid of her addiction eventually, in 2019.

Drew Barrymore on how her kids helped her The actress revealed that she wanted to get rid of her alcohol addiction for her daughters, Olive and Frankie. "I probably cared so much that I was only giving to them and not taking care of myself. It was a messy, painful, excruciating walk through the fire and come back to life kind of trajectory. It was my kids that made me feel like it was game time," Drew Barrymore said in her interview with People. Now, have a look at Drew Barrymore's relationship timelines, and her 3 ex-husbands... The two failed engagements of Drew Barrymore As per the reports, the Charlie's Angels star got engaged for the first time in 1991, at the age of 16, to her then-boyfriend Leyland III, the grandson of Hollywood and Broadway agent and producer Leyland Hayward. But the engagement was called off a few months later. Later, in 1992, she got engaged to the Beverly Hills actor Jamie Walters. But the former couple called off the engagement and parted ways in 1993. Drew Barrymore's first marriage to Jeremy Thomas

In March 1994, Drew Barrymore married a Los Angeles bar owner named Jeremy Thomas. Later in many of her interviews, the Batman Forever actress revealed that the marriage was a totally impulsive decision. According to Barrymore, they decided to get married out of the blue, when friends teased them for being 'so much in love' with each other. She borrowed a white dress for her wedding, and a 24 hours minister, who charged 20 Dollars extra for the 5 AM wedding that happened on the rooftop of a bar. However, the actress regretted her decision the same day and decided to part ways two months later, after she returned from an outdoor shoot.

