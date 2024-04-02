Actress Zooey Deschanel has established a notable career in both television and film, with standout performances in popular productions such as New Girl (2011-2018), Elf (2003), and 500 Days of Summer (2009). Some people think she got her acting job because her parents work in the same industry. But Zooey says it's not true.

Zooey Deschanel denies claims of nepotism; sparks controversy

Despite being associated with Hollywood due to her upbringing in a family immersed in the industry, Deschanel recently refuted claims of nepotism during an appearance on The School of Greatness podcast.

Addressing the notion of nepotism, Deschanel clarified that her father, Caleb Deschanel, a renowned director of photography known for his work on acclaimed films like The Lion King and The Passion of the Christ, did not directly influence her career opportunities.

She said during the podcast, “It’s funny because people will be like, ‘Oh, nepotism’, I’m like, no. My dad’s a DP [director of photography]. No one’s getting jobs because their dad’s a DP. It’s definitely not.”

This statement stirred up controversy among netizens on social media platforms, as nepotism remains a hot topic of discussion. Here's a glimpse of the reactions from Twitter/X.

Zooey Deschanel expressed gratitude to her family for their support

Deschanel acknowledged her mother, Mary Jo Deschanel, an accomplished actress notable for her role in Twin Peaks, for her guidance and mentorship in honing her acting skills. The actress said, “My mom is an actor and my dad is a cinematographer and a director. I can’t possibly emphasize enough how much creative help I had from my family unit,” she said. “My dad is a great creative mind and such a talented person. My mom is a great actor and is so nurturing. My mom would coach me when I didn’t have an acting coach, she would help me, read lines with me. She’d be so supportive.”

She continued, “I would have so many great discussions about film and filmmaking with my dad. They both would help me. My dad would also read lines with me and give direction.”

Zooey's elder sister Emily Deschanel is an established actress well-known for her role as Dr. Temperance in Bones. Speaking about her sister Zooey said, “It just makes you automatically have a community, and how much our communities help us — whether it’s our families or our found communities.”

Deschanel's upcoming project includes starring in the live-action adaptation of Harold and the Purple Crayon alongside Zachary Levi.

Watch the whole podcast episode here:

