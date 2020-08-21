Dynamite Music Video: BTS sets an insane new RECORD with MV; Clocks 10 million views in just 21 minutes

BTS dropped their new single Dynamite today and it has already set a new record. The music video surpassed 10 million views in just 21 minutes of its premiere on YouTube.

When BTS member Jungkook sang, "'Cause I, I, I'm in the stars tonight/So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight," the ARMY watched and boy, they set a new record with it. The Bangtan Boys released their new English song Dynamite today, August 21. The music video watched RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook add a flavour of disco and pop to our quarantine and bright our 2020 up, all under just four minutes.

While we joined the ARMY to watch the countdown to the music video and cheered with them as the video premiered on YouTube, little did we imagine that the Bangtan Boys would set a record in under 21 minutes. At the time of reporting, Dynamite music video has surpassed 22 million views. Dynamite astonishingly surpassed 10 million views in record time and beat their own record. The band previously held the record for the fastest Korean group music video to hit 10 million views with ON. The song surpassed the milestone in 65 minutes.

This Dynamite isn't done lighting up! We cannot wait to see how many records the song breaks. Earlier today, the septet came together for a press conference to discuss the song. Via K-Pop Herald, Seokjin said, "Through this song, we wanted to say, this time is difficult but let's overcome together. And we wanted to deliver that through singing and dancing, what we do best. We also wanted to show a new side of us, and hope everyone around the world gets a lot of strength from it."

Read all that BTS had to say about the song here: BTS Dynamite MV: Jungkook teases ARMY can easily replicate the choreography; Jimin, V share new album updates

Did you groove to the tunes of Dynamite yet? Let us know what you thought of Dynamite MV in the comments below.

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×