Lily-Rose Depp Opens Up About Proving Haters Wrong And Finding Her Own Identity in Hollywood: 'I’m Just Going To Work'

Lily-Rose Depp has recently opened up about her determination to prove her critics wrong and strive for success in Hollywood. Lily-Rose, who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, had faced public skepticism about her prospects in show business.

Talking to Vanity Fair, Depp has firmly defended her choice to adopt a career as an actress following her father's footsteps in the film industry. For the children of Hollywood A-listers, it is no picnic to grow up watching others thrive while they face suspicion. Depp responded quite harshly to the industry critics who had been triggered against her since the beginning of her acting career.

Depp told the publication, "I feel like people have been ready to see me fail, in a way, since I was a kid. That has made me only want to work harder and prove people wrong. Not in a vindictive way at all, but just in a sense of, like, fuel to my fire. I do want to prove that I’m a hard worker, and I’m not here for anything else but to work hard."

The pursuit of an artistic career often creates these barriers that are difficult to surmount, and for Depp, she has been constantly evolving into a better version of herself. The criticism that comes her way is just a small obstacle in the grand scheme of things as she embraces the art of acting instead. She added, "You either can sit there and cry about it and be like, ‘This isn’t fair!’ or you can be like, ‘Okay, I’m just going to work really, really hard and do the best that I can.'"

Advertisement

She has worked relentlessly to where such criticisms have become nothing more than just resolvable challenges. Starting her acting career with the French period thriller Planetarium in 2016, starring alongside Natalie Portman, Depp has continued to deliver a breakout performance in The Idol (2023) alongside The Weeknd and Troye Sivan. She has also acted in The King alongside Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson in 2019.

Lily-Rose Depp next appears in Nosferatu, directed by Rob Eggers, along with a stellar cast of Bill Skarsgård, Emma Corrin, Nicholas Hoult, Willem Dafoe, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and more. She told the outlet, "Rob was one of my bucket list directors. I didn’t think I would get to work with him so soon, so early in my career." The movie arrives on December 25, 2024.

ALSO READ: Who Is Lily-Rose Depp's Girlfriend? All You Need To Know About 070 Shake