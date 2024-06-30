‘Felt So Rejuvenated': Hugh Jackman Talks About Working With Ryan Reynolds And Shawn Levy On Deadpool Sequel

After 2 successful Deadpool movies, a third one seemed like a far-fetched idea. Especially considering how Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy struggled with ideas. But thanks to a phone call from Wolverine aka Hugh Jackman, the movie seemed possible.

In a joint interview with Vanity Fair, Reynolds and Levy shared how a random phone call from Jackman led to the movie. “Ryan and I were right at the edge of saying to Kevin (Feige), ‘You know what? Maybe now is not the right moment because we’re not coming up with a story,'” says Levy “And that is the moment when Ryan’s phone rang, and it was Hugh calling from his car.”

Hugh Jackman talks about being part of Deadpool & Wolverine

Initially, there were concerns about how Wolverine would come into the story, considering the aftermath of Jackman’s last Wolverine movie, Logan. “On the Zoom with Kevin, we just cut right to the f***ing chase,” said the Free Guy star. “We said, ‘Look, this call just came in. I feel like we’d be idiots to look this gift horse in the mouth and ignore it. This is a one-in-a-billion chance. I really feel like this is what we’ve been looking for.'”

Jackman also knew that this would allow him to play a different side of Wolverine. And what’s better than working with 2 of your best friends in a movie? Many felt that with Logan, we would not see Wolverine returning any time soon, but thanks to Jackman who decided to pull the character out of retirement.

Advertisement

Shawn Levy says friendship with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman made Deadpool & Wolverine better

Shawn Levy also admitted to their friendship making the movie better. “You’re not embarrassed to try weird, dumb shit. And some of it is going to fail. Some of it doesn’t work. But if you’re comfortable failing in front of your buddies, you’re also going to be comfortable trying stuff that will be inspired.”

Well, the movie is R-rated, so pretty sure they upped their antics. Anti-heroes with personalities are on two different ends of the spectrum, who wouldn't love to see that on the big screen?

Deadpool & Wolverine is all set to release on July 26, 2024.

ALSO READ: Deadpool And Wolverine New TRAILER Unveils Sabretooth's FIRST LOOK; See Here