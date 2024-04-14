Gigi Hadid Pokes Fun at Ryan Reynolds Wearing Her Clothing Brand; Says He'll Never Look as Good as Blake Lively in It

Gigi Hadid playfully teased Ryan Reynolds on her Instagram Stories on April 12 after wearing an item from her clothing line Guest in Residence. She joked that Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, looked better in the garments than he did.

Hadid reposted a photo originally shared by Reynolds, where he was modeling a pink Everywear cardigan from the brand, retailing at $566.79.

In the caption, she thanked Reynolds for his support of her brand, writing, “@vancityreynolds Thank you mostly because we collectively, as a team, geek out every time you wear GIR.”

“You will never look like Blake in it … but you know this,” Hadid continued. “And I find you a more useful friend of the brand because you love trying all the new pieces and she’s been wearing the same shirt from two winters ago through every season …” She ended, poking fun at Lively, 36, also.

“Cc @blakelively your spring package is on the way,” Hadid added, urging to the actress, “Please try a cotton blend.”

Gigi Hadid's Stylish Squad: Reynolds and Lively Join the Fun at Emilio’s Ballato

Hadid's close friendship with Reynolds and Lively has been evident, with the trio spotted enjoying a night out together in September 2023. They were joined by pals Taylor Swift, Zoë Kravitz, and Channing Tatum at Italian restaurant Emilio’s Ballato in New York City.

Reynolds has consistently shown support for Hadid's clothing line, GIR, by posting looks on Instagram. In December 2023, he modeled another outfit from the knitwear brand in an Instagram Stories snap. Reynolds posed for a mirror selfie wearing a dark gray tweed work shirt from Hadid's collection, layered over a white t-shirt and sporting black-framed glasses. The shirt retails at $793.

Gigi Hadid's Celebrity Fans: Reynolds and Cooper Show Some Love for GIR

Reynolds expressed his admiration for Hadid's clothing line in the caption of his Instagram post, stating, “My friend @gigihadid makes damn nice clothes,” while tagging Hadid’s brand.

Hadid, in turn, reposted Reynold’s photo with a grateful response in her caption, saying, “I like my friends cozy ! ! ! Thank u brother."

In addition to Reynolds, Hadid has also received support from Bradley Cooper. The pair sparked romance rumors in October 2023 and have been seen together multiple times since then. Cooper has been spotted wearing various pieces from Hadid's clothing line during their outings together over the past few months.

