'Financed An Expedition': Ryan Reynolds Shares Hilarious Titanic Prank Video To Celebrate Rob McElhenney's Birthday

Rob McElhenney received a hilarious birthday surprise from his Welcome to Wrexham partner Ryan Reynolds. Every year, the pair have engaged in an escalating prank war for their birthdays, resulting in dedications of a urinal, a blimp, a park, and a catchy tune about how to pronounce "McElhenney" correctly. For McElhenney's special day this year, Reynolds decided to lean into the fact that April 14 is also the anniversary of the Titanic sinking and "plunged the ocean depths" for a special drawing that captures his beauty and will be plastered on T-shirts, canvas, posters, pillows, totes, and stickers for fans to purchase.

Ryan Reynolds' hilarious birthday wish for Rob McElhenney

Ahead of Rob McElhenney's April 14 birthday, Ryan Reynolds who is co-chairman of Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC alongside McElhenney shared a video celebrating the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star.

April 14 isn't just McElhenney's birthday, it also marks the 112th anniversary of the date the Titanic sank, as Reynolds explained in a hilarious video of himself speaking directly to the camera as he wore his Deadpool suit.

"So, for his big day this year, I financed an expedition to the ocean floor to retrieve a few bottles of Wrexham Lager, which was actually on that maiden voyage, to use in an epic birthday toast," he joked, referencing the real beer made by a company sharing the same name as his football club.

In the video, Reynolds showed clips of underwater footage of the Titanic vessel, before admitting that they couldn't find any of the lager. "We searched and searched, and while unfortunately we didn't find any drinkable Wrexham Lager, what we did find was even more beautiful..."

He unveiled the real prank which was a hand-drawn portrait of McElhenney in the style of Kate Winslet's nude drawing in the 1997 movie Titanic, featuring a shirtless image of the actor wearing the fictional Heart of the Ocean necklace.

"So join me in celebrating the heart of our Wrexham AFC family by sending Rob all the birthday love we can," Reynolds continued, before introducing the team's partnership with printing company Vistaprint. "But please, don't embarrass him by going to Vistaprint.com/Wrexham to purchase, gift and share items customized in all of Rob's splendor and soft, delicate chest hair," he joked.

Reynolds also announced that the drawing of McElhenney is set to hang in the Tŷ Pawb Gallery in Wrexham — an art museum in the Welsh city — among actual works of art.

"Just do as I am, and simply wish Rob a happy birthday," he finished the video. "We'll see you in League One."

Reynolds and McElhenney have made the perfect dynamic duo through two seasons of Welcome to Wrexham. The sports documentary tracks their efforts running the titular small town's prized football club, Wrexham A.F.C., exploring the history, the people, and the culture of the working-class city in Wales along the way.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney celebrates ride of their lives as Wrexham seal promotion

Ryan Reynolds has said that he and Rob McElhenney are having the “ride of our lives” following another Wrexham promotion.

Since their takeover of the team in 2021, both the stars have made strides in revitalizing the club with help from the staff and players around them, turning the Red Dragons into an underdog story that has captured the attention of many. Season 2 ended with their greatest accomplishment yet - finally earning their spot back in the English Football League.

Elliot Lee opened the scoring for Wrexham before Paul Mullin scored twice, either side of Ryan Inniss’s own goal, as the hosts hit four before the break. Ryan Barnett and Jack Marriott then found the net in the second half.

Reynolds took to Twitter and wrote, "A few years ago, if you told me I would be crying tears of joy over a football match taking place in North Wales, you would be Rob McElhenney. Congrats to Wrexham and to my co-chairman in crime. Double up the town! This is the ride of our lives.”

Reacting to the Welsh team beating Forest Green 6-0, McElhenney wrote on social media site X saying, “No words” along with a heart emoji.

Stockport fans were also celebrating, after their 2-0 win over Morecambe confirmed their promotion, with fans celebrating on the pitch at the end. County, who had been in the top three since October, only needed only a point to guarantee going up.

ALSO READ: What Is Ryan Reynolds' Net Worth In 2024? All About Actor's Hollywood Fortune Amid Deadpool 3 Release