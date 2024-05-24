Glen Powell, Anthony Mackie And Laura Dern Starrer Monsanto Gets Housed At Netflix; Legal Drama Was Sold At Cannes 2024

Glen Powell, Anthony Mackie, and Laura Dern starrer legal drama Monsanto get housed at Netflix after CAA sold the rights to the streaming platform at the Cannes Film Festival. The movie is directed by John Lee Hancock, who is popularly known for projects like Saving Mr. Banks and The Blind Side.

The story of the film is based on true events about the court case against the U.S. chemical company Monsanto, which sold weed and pesticide killers.

What did the director say about Monsanto at the Cannes Film Festival?

Before the film rights were sold to Netflix, the director of the film addressed the audience at the Cannes Film Festival. Hancock spoke about his vision for Monsanto and the reason he was drawn to the story.

The filmmaker said, "I was drawn to this contemporary David vs. Goliath true story because I found it dramatic, moving, quite funny, and of critical importance in today's world." He further added, "My ambitions are to deliver a smart, thoughtful, and commercial legal drama that takes the audience on a human journey."

Powell, who had a Netflix success with Anyone But You and an upcoming film, Hit Man, also spoke dearly about working alongside a stellar cast. The actor revealed that he has always been fascinated by “true stories of ordinary people against extraordinary odds.”

He further added, “This story encapsulates that spirit with a critical issue that affects us all. And it’s a privilege to bring it to audiences with an exceptional filmmaker and powerful cast.”

What will Monsanto be about?

As mentioned above, Monsanto's story is based on true events. The upstate lawyer (played by Powell) fights a case against the U.S. giant and the chemical company Monsanto. The lawyer brought the case on behalf of Dewayne "Lee" Johnson (Mackie). Johnson used the company's products, including grass pesticide killer, weed, and other items, as part of his job as a high school groundskeeper. However, he finds some foul play in the products.

Laura Dern plays the character of Dr. Melinda Rogers, who testifies in court that their products are safe to use.

Updates on film’s release date will be shared by the makers soon.

