'Go Home Crying To Your Mom Like You Did Last Time?': Britney Spears Seemingly Slams Justin Timberlake After His Recent Comments

The Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears drama continues. The lovers turned foes are more often than not at each other’s throats these days, and the latest development in the story is Britney asking Timberlake to “bring it to the court” or “go home crying to your mom.”

Britney Spears’ latest assault on Justin came in light of the latter reportedly telling the crowd at his Wednesday concert, “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f***ing nobody.” Find more details on the revived tension between the exes below.

Justin Timberlake attacks Britney Spears - the Oops I Did It Again singer fires back

It all started on Wednesday, January 31, during Justin Timberlake’s free show at Irving Plaza in New York City. The Cry Me a River singer seemingly attacked Britney Spears, whom he dated between 1999 and 2002, when he said, “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f***ing nobody,” per People.

The following day, Britney Spears fired back. On Thursday, Spears said in an Instagram post, “Someone told me someone was talking s**t about me on the streets!!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time??? I’m not sorry!!!”

Britney’s Instagram post in question followed a previous post where the songstress reflected on stories from her bestselling memoir The Woman in Me. Over the weekend, in her since-deleted Instagram post, the Hold It Against Me singer wrote, “I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry…”

Continuing, she also gushed about Justin Timberlake’s new single Selfish and Sanctified.

The drama between the exes reignited 22 years after their breakup when Britney accused Timberlake of breaking up with her via a text message in her memoir that hit the shelves in October last year.

Justin Timberlake’s aggression towards Britney Spears stems from her memoir release

Britney Spears released her memoir The Woman in Me in October last year and it went on to become an instant bestseller courtesy of the tea that Britney served in it. While Britney saw commercial success via her book, it did some irreversible and intense damage to Timberlake’s reputation. The Toxic singer alleged Timberlake of asking her to get an abortion while they were dating. “Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were told young,” she wrote in her book.

Amid facing an onslaught of criticism, courtesy of Spears’ aforestated revelation, Timberlake has announced The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, his first in five years. The musical tour will support Justin’s up-and-coming studio album Everything I Thought I Was which will be released on March 15. The album’s first single Selfish is out now.

