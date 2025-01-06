Golden Globes 2025: Biggest Award Snubs From This Year's Show; Featuring Angelina Jolie, Denzel Washington, Dune: Part Two, and More

Golden Globes 2025 kicked off the awards season with loads of surprise wins and shocking snubs. Comedian Nikki Glaser, the first-ever female host of the ceremony, opened the 82nd Golden Globes with a hilarious monologue roasting various celebrities and pop culture moments.

A long list of big-name presenters included Elton John, Demi Moore, Sharon Stone, Kathy Bates, Anya Taylor-Joy, Seth Rogan, Jennifer Coolidge, and more. While The Brutalist and Emilia Pérez swept the awards in several categories, it was the dark horses of the film and television world that shone at this year's Golden Globes. However, what came as a shock was the biggest snub at the awards show.

Here's a list of the biggest award snubs from the Golden Globes 2025

1. Wicked wins the Box Office Achievement category over Deadpool & Wolverine

Ariana Grande's Wicked took home the Best Cinematic & Box Office Achievement award, defeating higher-grossing movies such as Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine. Both the non-winning movies made billions of dollars at the box office. Wicked's win suggests the award does not strictly base its awards on box office performance but considers other unknown factors.

2. Jamie Foxx loses TV Stand-up Category award to Ali Wong

The Netflix special Single Lady by Ali Wong took the Best Stand-Up Special award home, going ahead of headliners Jamie Foxx and tonight's host, Nikki Glaser. While Foxx's Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… had generated a lot of buzz, Wong's win came as a surprise. Meanwhile, Glaser handled her loss nicely, though she quipped about placing some money on the win going to Wong.

3. Angelina Jolie's performance in Netflix's Maria gets snubbed

Angelina Jolie loses Best Female Actor—Motion Picture to I'm Still Here's Fernanda Torres. The Brazilian actress took home her first Golden Globe winning against heavyweights such as Nicole Kidman, Kate Winslet, Tilda Swinton, and Jolie.

4. Hans Zimmer gets subbed in the Best Original Score category

Dune: Part Two did not receive any award as Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross took home the award for Zendaya's Challengers instead of Hans Zimmer. This makes the winner's third overall win at the Golden Globes in the same category.

5. Emilia Pérez Wins Over All We Imagine as Light

Netflix's Emilia Pérez, which generated buzz following the Cannes Jury Prize win, is victorious over a film like All We Imagine as Light, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, compared to its own 76%. The Selena Gomez-starrer film took home the Best Non-English Language Film award.

6. Kieran Culkin beats Denzel Washington in the Best Supporting Actor category

A stunning twist occurred when Kieran Culkin won Best Supporting Actor in A Real Pain, outshining the favorite, Denzel Washington, who starred in Ridley Scott's Gladiator II. An Emmy winner for his work on Succession, this is the first significant film win for Culkin.

7. Ebon Moss-Bachrach loses Best Supporting Actor TV to Tadanobu Asano

Tadanobu Asano, who plays Kashigi Yabushige in Shōgun, has won his first Golden Globe in the Best Supporting Actor, TV category. He defeated Ebon Moss-Bachrach of The Bear, which won back-to-back Emmys.

The Golden Globes 2025 was full of surprises and shocks, which is a testament to just how unpredictable the event actually is. At this point, with the awards season upon us, a thrilling ride looms ahead till the Oscars.

