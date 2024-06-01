Why Was Station 19 Canceled? Here's What Went Wrong

The finale episode of ABC’s popular procedural drama Station 19 dropped on Hulu on May 30. Since the show’s cancellation was announced in December last year, fans still tried their best to savor every last bit of the last episode while wondering why it was axed.

A brand-new spinoff of Grey's Anatomy that followed the lives of first responders debuted in September 2017 and quickly became a fan favorite. So, when ABC announced its cancellation merely after seven seasons and 100 episodes, it came as a shock to its loyal fanbase. Though, no specific reason for this has been revealed yet, here’s what we can guess the probable reasons behind this could be.

About the show Station 19

The show chronicles the personal and professional lives of the men and women of the Seattle Fire Department at Station 19, from the captain down through the ranks to the newest recruit. As the team saves lives in danger in every episode, it showcases love, heartbreak, survival, and everything in between.

The instant success of Station 19 made it ABC’s No. 2 drama series after Grey’s Anatomy. The show has earned praise for addressing significant issues including its portrayal of systematic racism in its sixth season and recently received a Sentinel Award from Hollywood, Health & Society for the same. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Created by Stacy McKee, the show stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Alberto Frezza, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre, Miguel Sandoval, Boris Kodjoe, Stefania Spampinato, Carlos Miranda, Josh Randall, Merle Dandridge, and Pat Healy. McKee also serves as the executive producer of Station 19 along with Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes Betsy Beers, and Paris Barclay. After Krista Vernoff served as teh showrunner for the first two seasons, Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige took over the role from Season 3.

Advertisement

Possible reasons why Station 19 was cancelled

As per an earlier Deadline report, the choice of canceling the show was made early in the season's development so that the creators get enough scope to properly structure the show's conclusion. Though the showrunners did not mention it as a contributing reason, the cancellation also coincided with the launch of ABC's new show 9-1-1which was previously shown on Fox before moving to other networks for its seventh season.

Regarding the show’s cancellation, Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, told the publication in an exclusive, “For seven seasons Station 19 has been a highlight of the ABC lineup thanks to Shonda and Betsy's incredible vision, beloved characters and compelling storytelling. With Zoanne and Peter at the helm of the upcoming farewell season, we have so much to look forward to, most notably the celebration of the show’s milestone 100th episode.”

Besides fans, the Station 19 cast members were also taken aback by the announcement. “It came as a shock. We weren't told why ... there wasn't any reason behind it, so everyone was left pretty confused and heartbroken,” said Ortiz on her After We Wrap podcast. She added that the bright side of the situation is that they didn’t have to wait until next year to find out whether the show was picked up. “As of right now, we're working towards making this the best 10 episodes yet,” she continued.

ALSO READ: Station 19 Showrunners Open Up About Emotional Season Finale; Say 'We Started With The Last Moments'