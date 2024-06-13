Jason George Returns to Grey's Anatomy As Series Regular After Station 19 Cancelation; Deets

Jason George is set to return to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital as a series regular on Grey's Anatomy after the finale of its firefighter spinoff Station 19, as confirmed by him on Instagram on June 12. He is best known for his roles as Michael Bourne on the NBC daytime soap opera Sunset Beach, as Jeremiah Thurgood "J.T." Hunter on the UPN television sitcom Eve, as Dr. Otis Cole on ABC's Off the Map, and as Dr. Ben Warren on Grey's Anatomy and its spinoff Station 19.

Station 19 is an American action-drama television series created by Stacy McKee that premiered on ABC on March 22, 2018. It is the second spin-off of Grey's Anatomy after Private Practice. Set in Seattle, the series focuses on the lives of the men and women at Seattle Fire Station 19.

Jason George, who joined Grey's Anatomy in Season 6 as Ben Warren, became a series regular in Season 12 and remained a main star until Season 14. He left to lead Station 19, and there was speculation that he could return to Grey's Anatomy after the spinoff series ended. Per Deadline, George has signed on to return as a series regular for the upcoming 21st season of Grey's Anatomy.

George confirmed the news on Instagram on June 12, reposting an initial report from Deadline that sparked hopeful rumors among fans. "Well…it WAS kind of hush-hush,” he teased in his caption, tagging both shows’ IG handles. “But now it’s official. Where my scrubs at?”

Stefania Spampinato is another Grey's Anatomy star who left to star on Station 19 alongside George. As of now, Spampinato hasn't signed on to also return as Carina, and there are no plans at this time for that to happen. The door is said to be left open for her to make guest appearances, however. George coming back as a series regular also follows the news that Jake Borelli and Midori Francis will be written out in Season 21 of Grey's Anatomy.

As for George himself, he previously hinted that there was more than just Ben’s professional life to explore further.

“I like to think that there’s still a Ben-Bailey, or Benley, story to tell,” he told The Hollywood Reporter of his and Chandra’s beloved TV alter egos. “I think that’s a possibility. There may be conversations.”

On Station 19 ending, George added, "It's incredibly tough because it feels like we have so many more years in us. Knowing that this was our last season, the writers got to write an ending that landed that plane the way it was supposed to land. We got to write a beautiful ending, and we also got to schedule the whole thing and deal with each other knowing that this is going to be goodbye as a family every day."

Two fan-Fpfavorite characters are exiting Grey's Anatomy

Jason George's return to Grey's Anatomy comes after the departure of Midori Francis and Jake Borelli, two popular actors. Francis, who plays Dr. Mika Yasuda, and Borelli, who plays Dr. Levi Schmitt, will leave the series in Season 21. However, they are expected to return briefly to wrap up their characters' stories.

Back in April, ABC renewed Grey's Anatomy for Season 21, continuing the drama's run as the longest-running primetime medical drama in television history as well as the longest-running primetime series in ABC history. The series first debuted in 2005.

"The loyalty and love of Grey's Anatomy fans has propelled us into a history 21st season, and I could not be more grateful," series creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes said at the time. "Meg Marinis' storytelling is a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive, and I can't wait to see what she has in store for next season."

Grey's Anatomy can be streamed on Disney+.

