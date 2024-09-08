On Friday, August 23, 2024, Justin and Hailey Bieber announced the birth of their first child. The pop star announced the birth of his child on Instagram with a heartwarming post that said, "WELCOME HOME. JACK BLUES BIEBER. But the baby's celebrity lineage goes back far further than his extremely famous parents.

According to the birth certificate that TMZ was able to obtain, Dr. Thais Aliabadi, the same OBGYN that Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner used to deliver their children, delivered Baby Jack. The birth of Justin and Hailey's first baby took place in Los Angeles at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the same facility where Stormi Webster, Kylie's daughter was born in 2018.

True and Tatum Thompson, Khloé and Tristan Thompson's children, were both delivered by Dr. Aliabadi. She also delivered Halsey and Emma Roberts' children. Jack Blues was born on August 22 at 4:32 PM one day before his parents' Instagram announcement of his arrival.

The 27-year-old model and new mom's friends Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and other celebrities immediately joined in the celebration as she re-shared Justin's tweet announcing the birth of their baby. John Mayer, Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Aniston, Kris Jenner, and Nikki Reed also sent their best wishes and blessings.

Friends and fans have been eager for Justin and Hailey to start a family ever since they got married. However, keeping their pregnancy largely under wraps, the couple announced they're expecting in May of this year.

Advertisement

Hailey and Justin have known each other for more than a decade. They dated for nearly four years of on and off, and on September 13, 2018, Justin and Hailey tied the knot following a two-month engagement.

ALSO READ: 5 Things Hailey Bieber Said About Becoming Parent As She Welcomes Her First Child With Justin Bieber