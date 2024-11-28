Halle Berry Says 'Men Get Sexy, We’re Just Old and Haggard' As She Speaks About Unjust Aging Standards For Women

Halle Berry is speaking out about the different treatment women face compared to men as they age and enter their declining years. In an interview with Fortune magazine, the Oscar-winning actress spoke about how women are often reduced to their physical appearance, expressing that she yearned for the longest time for someone to call her something other than just "pretty."

She said, "Men get sexy, they get grey hair, they’re silver foxes. We’re just old and haggard."

Berry, 58, made it clear in the interview that she is on a mission to change the narrative around aging in women. "I have always known that I am more than this shell that I walk around in," she emphasized. "I have longed for someone to say something to me other than 'Oh, you’re so pretty!'"

Berry, known for her iconic role as Catwoman in the early 2000s, reflected on how society tells women their time is up as soon as they show any signs of aging. Disagreeing with this narrative, Berry said that, as she ages, she realizes—and hopes other women will too—that they are just getting their groove.

The Fortune interview was not the only time Berry opened up about society’s unjust treatment of women.

In May, the actress joined a group of bipartisan senators to push for legislation that would allocate $275 million toward research and education on menopause. According to Daily Mail, Berry’s advocacy for this cause stemmed from personal experience, as the actress revealed she thought she would skip the menopausal period in her life because she ate well and worked out.

Her theory, however, was debunked when she reached her due menopause age and began seeing the symptoms, which her doctor first diagnosed as “the worst case of herpes he had ever seen.”

Berry has since launched a midlife women’s wellness business, Respin, focusing on supporting women through midlife and menopause.

