Has Zendaya unfollowed boyfriend Tom Holland on Instagram? Here's the TRUTH

Zendaya hit the reset button on her Instagram page on Wednesday and unfollowed everyone including her friends, family, and associates.

The Emmy winner's strange move comes 2 days after she posted a poster of her tennis-centric film Challengers. She also wished her 184M Instagram followers “the most beautiful new year.”

ET Online reports that the social media cleans could be connected to her upcoming films Dune: Part 2 and Challengers.

Zendaya, 27 is yet to clarify her move on the gram.

Did Zendaya unfollow her boyfriend Tom Holland?

As mentioned earlier, the actress unfollowed everyone including her friends, family, and associates. Her boyfriend and Spiderman co-star Tom Holland also could not escape his girlfriend’s quirky social media deed.

The duo who started dating in early 2021 were an absolute gem on social media. They were often seen engaging with each other in sometimes sweet, sometimes quirky Instagram battles. Remember the time Tom tagged Zendeya on his crotch in an unforgettable Instagram post? He later clarified it was just an accident.

We’ll have to wait and see if they continue being hilariously in love on Instagram in the aftermath of Zendaya’s social media cleanse.

Zendaya gears up for two major releases this year

The youngest actress to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series has an action-packed year ahead of her.

She will be seen reprising her role as Chani in Dune: Part Two which is set to release on March 15. The first installment of the film was a massive success with $402 million in earnings.

Zendaya is also set to star in Challengers. A film that revolves around the world of tennis. Apart from playing the lead role in the movies, Zendaya is also involved with the film as a producer.

