'He Set the Bar So High’: Ben Affleck and Mindy Kaling Gush About Chris Messina Amid The Office Star's Shout-Out

In the summer of 2023, The New York Times highlighted the work of Chris Messina, whose talent and dedication elicited leading praise from some of the best in Hollywood. The interview celebrated more than just Messina's prolific credits; it further highlighted the heartfelt endorsements of Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Mindy Kaling, who all couldn't contain their enthusiasm for such a talented star.

Ben Affleck, known for his sharp directorial eye, had nothing but accolades for Messina. “I always look for the work of Chris because he’s always so good,” Affleck told the Times. His words spoke volumes about the professional respect he holds for Messina, a sentiment that is clearly reciprocated.

Affleck’s film Air, which chronicles Nike’s rise to prominence alongside Michael Jordan, featured Messina in his third role under Affleck’s direction. The director praised Messina’s ability to exceed expectations, saying, “Every time he’s had the opportunity, he’s always done more than I envisioned or imagined. I can’t say enough good things about him.”

Mindy Kaling, who had a unique perspective as both a colleague and a creator, had perhaps the most personal praise for Messina. Hand-selecting him for The Mindy Project, Kaling was effusive about the impact Messina had on her work and her as an actress. “He’s one of the funniest actors I’ve ever worked with,” Kaling shared.

Her admiration extended beyond mere performance, emphasizing Messina’s deep-rooted authenticity. “It’s almost exhausting, the level of honesty and truth he brings to every scene,” Kaling added. “He made me a better actor. I was listening better when I was with Chris, because he set the bar so high.”

In addition, Messina became very popular for his role as Dr. Danny Castellano on The Mindy Project from 2012 to 2017. His gruff but charming OB/GYN brought him two Critics' Choice Television Award nominations for Best Actor in a Comedy Series in 2014 and 2015.

This bad guy character developed into a lovable one who possessed a convoluted past, evolving from an unattached bachelor to a serious commitment partner, which added dimensions to the show. Most significantly, the electric chemistry between him and Mindy Kaling that powered the fan-favorite Dandy romance really played toward Messina's strengths, both in terms of comedic timing and dramatic range.

Fast forward to today, and the dynamics around these prominent actors have evolved significantly. Jennifer Lopez has officially filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage, marking a significant shift in their public and personal lives.

On August 20, 2024, Lopez submitted her divorce filing at the Los Angeles Superior Court, coinciding with the second anniversary of their wedding, which took place in Riceboro, Georgia. The official date of their separation is listed as April 26, 2024, suggesting that they had been living apart for some time before the filing.

In a display of support for her friend, Mindy Kaling has stepped in to offer words of encouragement to Affleck. During her address at the 2024 Democratic National Convention on August 21, Kaling publicly urged Affleck to "hang in there," reflecting her solidarity amid the public scrutiny surrounding his personal life.

