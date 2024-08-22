Ryan Reynolds Wants to Do a Blade 4 With Wesley Snipes? Says He Wants It to Be 'Logan Style'

Ryan Reynolds is excited to see Wesley Snipes reprise his role as Blade. Taking to social media for the second time in weeks, Reynolds known for playing Deadpool publicly asked Marvel Studios to bring back Snipes for another Blade movie. On a recent Wednesday evening, Reynolds took to his social media accounts requesting a Logan-style send-off for Snipes with a polite note of “please” to Marvel Studios.

“The reaction when @realwesleysnipes enters the movie is the most intense thing l've heard in a theater,” said Reynolds who shared behind-the-scenes photos with Snipes. The actor described it as a sound of a legacy that will linger. Evidently, Reynolds wants more Blade and would like him to go away like Wolverine did in Logan.

Already Wesley Snipes has declared support for the new project concerning Blade. He talked about blessing the team working on the current Blade series during an interview recently. He acknowledged their challenges though he was quick to add that if things don’t work out smoothly it’s not his fault as an actor.

He stressed how they needed some special skills to make a great movie with Blade and wished them good luck. However, he supported its making by shooting down any possibility of having one successful film under this title.

In the upcoming Marvel Studios film "Deadpool & Wolverine", Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool teams up with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine to rewrite history in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Also featured in this film are Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, and many other returning Deadpool fan favorites including Morena Baccarin, and Leslie Uggams among others.

Produced by Kevin Feige, and Ryan Reynolds among others, Deadpool & Wolverine is now exclusively showing at theaters near you. It is clear from his writing that Ryan really wants Snipes as Blade again and the Marvel Studios fans are anxiously waiting to see if perhaps their plea will be heard.

