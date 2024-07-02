House Of The Dragon: How Does Rhaenyra Targaryen Dies? Exploring Her Fate According To The Fire And Blood

Warning: Major spoilers for the book Fire and Blood, and future episodes of House of the Dragon

In House of the Dragon season two, Rhaenyra Targaryen seems like the best choice to rule Westeros. However, if the show follows the book, her story may take a dark turn.

Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) was named heir to the Iron Throne in season one, but the Hightower family put Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne instead.

Game of Thrones has details of Rhaneyra's demise

In season two, both the Hightowers in King's Landing and Rhaenyra and her allies in Dragonstone are preparing for civil war, as neither side will give up their claim.

Rhaenyra appears to be more mature and capable than Aegon II, making her the better candidate for the throne. But fans of Game of Thrones might already know her grim fate.

In Game of Thrones season three, episode four, Joffrey Lannister tells Margaery Tyrell about Rhaenyra's death. He says Rhaenyra was killed by her brother's dragon, which ate her while her son watched. Her remains are buried in the crypts of King's Landing.

House of the Dragon is based on George R. R. Martin's book Fire and Blood, which is a history of the Targaryen family.

How does Rhaenyra die according to the Fire and Blood?

During the civil war, Rhaenyra and her army take over King's Landing, and Aegon II flees. Rhaenyra rules for six months but faces many problems. She gets hurt by the Iron Throne, which is seen as a bad omen. She angers the people by raising taxes and executing those she thinks helped Aegon II escape.

Advertisement

After Aegon II's sister-wife, Helaena, dies by suicide, the people riot, killing Rhaenyra's son Joffrey. Rhaenyra tries to escape to Dragonstone but finds Aegon II waiting there. He kills her followers and feeds her to his dragon, Sunfyre, in front of her son Aegon III.

The Quote from Fire and Blood reads:

"Sunfyre, it is said, did not seem at first to take any interest in the offering, until Broome pricked the queen’s breast with his dagger. The smell of blood roused the dragon, who sniffed at Her Grace, then bathed her in a blast of flame, so suddenly that Ser Alfred’s cloak caught fire as he leapt away. Rhaenyra Targaryen had time to raise her head toward the sky and shriek out one last curse upon her half-brother before Sunfyre’s jaws closed round her, tearing off her arm and shoulder."

House of the Dragon might change some details, but Rhaenyra's fate will likely be the same.

Advertisement

House of the Dragon season two airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and streams on Max.