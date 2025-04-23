Penn Badgley Reveals Why Dating Gossip Girl Co-Star Blake Lively Was a 'Struggle' While Shooting

Penn Badgley, who is currently promoting the final season of his Netflix series, You, candidly spoke about his on-and-off relationship with his Gossip Girl co-star, Blake Lively. The actor, who now shares a son with his wife, Domino Kirke, recently made an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where he candidly spoke about how his lifestyle completely changed after getting together with the It Ends With Us actress.

Badgley stated during a podcast interview with Alex Cooper that he would have trouble in his previous relationship with Lively, primarily because of the contrast between his relationship with Blake and his character Dan's relationship with Serena.

The actor shared, “When you do a television show, you're doing it constantly because of the nature of that show.”

He further added, “You feel like you're constantly, even though no one may be actually asking you to do this, you feel like you're constantly needing to prove yourself in some manner. Otherwise, what are you doing? I mean, you know, what is the space?”

As for the show, the mother of four was popularly known to play the role of Serena, who dated Badgley’s character Dan in the show, which ran for six seasons.

Moreover, in his conversation with the podcast host, the Easy A star stated, “There is not enough separation, I think, for anybody.” He continued, “You're seen as this person; you're called their name out on the street. You also constantly have to be that person at work, and I was 20. I was 21 or 22, so I didn't have the emotional maturity to understand or to differentiate myself just in terms of self-worth.”

Badgley stated that what the audience expected from his character onscreen, they expected from him in real life, too.

Penn and Blake called it quits in 2010, while the show ran till 2012. The duo remained friendly exes on the sets of the drama series.

