Emma Chamberlain Reveals She Got Diagnosed With PCOS at Hair Salon: 'Really Changed My Life...'

Emma Chamberlain recently revealed that she learned she had Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) at a salon while getting her hair washed. A woman standing next to her at the salon turned out to be an obstetrician-gynecologist, and after seeing her acne, she diagnosed her with PCOS. This hormonal disorder affects women of reproductive age.

While speaking to Vogue, the 23-year-old shared that the quick chat at the salon with the doctor, which took place over a year ago, completely changed her life. After taking medication to help her body regulate hormones, the YouTuber saw significant improvement in her acne, and her skin cleared up.

"My periods are so much more chill," she said. "My skin is so much more predictable. My hair is getting thicker. It's just feeling like I'm coming back to myself in a way."

Emma first revealed her PCOS diagnosis last year and shared that she suffers from irregular periods, cystic acne, anxiety, depression, and a slew of other issues. The YouTuber shared that she knows several women who have PCOS, and her mother struggles with the condition too.

Later in the "Get Ready With Me" video for Vogue, Emma opened up about her "complicated relationship with YouTube." She revealed that for the longest time, she wanted to be more than just a YouTuber, which greatly messed with her head. "Then I realized, wait, I love being a YouTuber. This was my dream as a kid. I did it. Why am I self-sabotaging?" she added.

Emma launched her YouTube channel at the age of 16. She currently has over 12 million subscribers on the platform.

On the movie front, the YouTuber is all set to make her big screen debut with Forbidden Fruits, which follows a retail employee who secretly runs a "witchy femme cult" in the basement of the mall. The film will also feature Lola Tung, Lili Reinhardt, Victoria Pedretti, and Alexandra Shipp. It is expected to be released in 2026.

