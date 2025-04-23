Maranamass vs Bazooka Kerala Box Office Day 14: Basil Joseph starrer continues to trend better than Mammootty's film

Malayalam movies Maranamass and Bazooka are in their final legs now. Released on the occasion of Vishu 2025 along with Naslen's Alappuzha Gymkhana, the movies are in their second week these days. While the former, starring Basil Joseph, maintained a steady run, the Mammootty starrer couldn't gain the expected traction.

Maranamass is inching closer to surpassing Bazooka in Kerala

Advertisement

Marking the debut of director Sivaprasad, Maranamass continued to show better trends than its rival release, Bazooka, despite being a relatively smaller movie considering the budget and star factor. After taking an opening of Rs 1.05 crore, three times less than the opening of Bazooka (Rs 3.30 crore), Maranamass didn't lose hope but kept on fighting with strong reviews. Soon after the festive period got over, the Basil Joseph movie started showing better trends than Bazooka.

According to the estimates, Maranamass collected Rs 30 lakh on Day 14 in front of Bazooka's Rs 10 lakh earnings. The total cume of the former is near Rs 12 crore gross, while the Mammootty starrer stands at Rs 13.40 crore gross at the Kerala box office. Looking at the trends, Maranamass will soon topple the total collections of Bazooka.

Day-wise box office collections of Marnamass and Bazooka are as follows:

Day-Wise Maranamass Bazooka Day 1 Rs 1.05 crore Rs 3.25 crore Day 2 Rs 1 crore Rs 2.15 crore Day 3 Rs 1.20 crore Rs 1.70 crore Day 4 Rs 1.35 crore Rs 1.70 crore Day 5 Rs 1.30 crore Rs 1.50 crore Day 6 Rs 1.00 crore Rs 0.75 crore Day 7 Rs 0.75 crore Rs 0.45 crore Day 8 Rs 0.70 crore Rs 0.40 crore Day 9 Rs 0.75 crore Rs 0.30 crore Day 10 Rs 0.75 crore Rs 0.25 crore Day 11 Rs 1.00 crore Rs 0.50 crore Day 12 Rs 0.40 crore Rs 0.20 crore Day 13 Rs 0.35 crore Rs 0.15 crore Day 14 Rs 0.30 crore (est.) Rs 0.10 crore (est.) Total Rs 11.90 crore Rs 13.40 crore

Maranamass and Bazooka in cinemas

Maranamass and Bazooka are playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Thudarum Advance Box Office Update: Bookings open in Kerala for Mohanlal and Shobana starrer