EXCLUSIVE: Nani REACTS to Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29 set picture leaks; says ‘We cannot do anything about it…’

Nani is gearing up for the release of his movie HIT: The Third Case, slated to hit the big screens on May 1, 2025. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor spoke about the influence of social media on people and reacted to the recent shooting set leaks from the Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29.

In his words, the actor said, “See, on a huge set like that of Rajamouli sir’s, there are thousands of junior artists. A lot of people are working in every department. They take very good care of everything as well.”

He further added, “Phones are usually surrendered and all that. However, what if someone sneaks in a second phone? Like, they surrender one phone but keep another in their pocket. Nowadays, there are so many types of equipment that can be used for such activities.”

Nani continued, “We can’t do anything about it. Even when a director like Rajamouli sir, who puts in so much effort to keep things secret, has to face such issues. We’re bound to come across such leaks.”

For those unaware, the Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli, recently faced a leak from its sets. According to reports, the team was shooting in Odisha when someone from the set captured visuals of Mahesh Babu in character, acting alongside someone presumed to be Prithviraj Sukumaran.

While efforts have been made to remove the content from social media, it has already gone viral across multiple platforms. The upcoming movie is touted to be a globe-trotting jungle adventure, being made on a massive scale.

As for Nani’s work front, the actor will soon be seen in HIT: The Third Case, an action thriller written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The movie features Nani as Arjun Sarkaar, a violent police officer assigned to track down a gang of serial killers responsible for multiple deaths.

Apart from Nani, the film features an ensemble cast, including Srinidhi Shetty, Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Maganti Srinath, and many more in key roles.

