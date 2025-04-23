New Diddy Documentary Coming to BBC: Here’s What You Can Expect

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault.

The BBC has announced a new documentary titled P Diddy: The Rise and Fall. It will chronicle the life, legacy, and controversies surrounding Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently facing serious criminal allegations. The documentary will premiere on BBC Three and iPlayer on April 28.

Advertisement

Fronted by award-winning broadcaster Yinka Bokinni, the documentary will provide an in-depth look at Combs' decades-long dominance in the hip-hop industry, his role in shaping the careers of numerous artists, and the system that protected him for years.

Combs is currently embroiled in a high-profile legal battle on charges of racketeering, s*x trafficking, and transportation to engage in pr*stitution, with an upcoming trial scheduled for May.

As the title suggests, P Diddy: The Rise and Fall will trace Combs' transformation from a young music executive to one of hip-hop's first billionaires, and now, to a central figure in a scandal that has rocked the entertainment industry.

In the documentary, Bokinni will be seen speaking to Combs' inner circle, industry insiders, and critics to seek insight into his ascent and the reasons why his alleged crimes remained hidden for years.

"My job is to tell stories — but never did I imagine I'd be telling this one," said Bokinni in a statement, according to Variety. He added that investigating the alleged actions of Diddy has forced a spotlight onto the darker side of the industry.

Advertisement

"We sang his songs, bought into the lifestyle, watched the shows, and wanted more. This has been an emotional, sometimes difficult experience. And with a trial on the horizon, what happens next will no doubt be gripping — in the most sobering way," Bokinni said.

Produced and directed by Eddie Hutton-Mills, P Diddy: The Rise and Fall will have David DeHaney and Rachel Harvie as executive producers. Bokinni also takes on the role of associate producer.

Netflix is currently working on another documentary on the music mogul, titled Diddy Do It? In January this year, Peacock released Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy documentary, which features interviews from people close to Diddy and Kim Porter.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Wednesday S2 Teaser Shows Jenna Ortega Returning to Nevermore Academy; Netflix Announces 2-Part Summer Release