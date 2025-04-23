Box Office: Analyzing potential of Mahabharata as Aamir Khan confirms working on multiple films based on the epic

Aamir Khan, also known as the perfectionist of Bollywood, is currently appearing in numerous interviews ahead of the release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, scheduled for June 20, 2025. During one such interview, Aamir spoke about his ambitions and revealed that creating a film based on the Mahabharata is one of his biggest dreams. With the actor confirming a feature film based on one of India’s greatest epics, let’s explore what we can expect from the project and its immense potential.

The Potential of the Magnum Opus

India has seen several historical adaptations across films, television shows, and web series, giving us a glimpse of what a well-crafted historical narrative can achieve. These stories resonate deeply with Indian audiences, as they’ve been passed down through generations since childhood.

Speaking of scale, films like Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana are being produced on a massive budget and are expected to be the most expensive Indian film to date. However, the Mahabharata is even grander in both scale and story, making it the most ambitious, and potentially the most expensive, Indian film of all time, whenever it is made.

Development of Mahabharata

The Mahabharata is one of the richest and most complex stories ever told in Indian culture, arguably even more expansive than the Ramayana. Because of its depth and significance, several Indian filmmakers have expressed a desire to adapt it for the big screen. However, it has never been made into a full-length feature film. The most notable adaptations so far have been television series, the first in 1988 and the second in 2013.

According to Aamir Khan, even the writing process for the Mahabharata would take several years. He added that casting would depend on who is best suited for each role, and he did not confirm whether he would act in the film himself.

When asked about the director, Aamir responded, “I don’t think you can tell the Mahabharata in one film. So it would be multiple films. It's too early to say, but we might need multiple directors if we want to complete it within a certain timeline. Like they did with The Lord of the Rings, where they shot all three parts together, something like that.”

If the film lives up to or exceeds audience expectations, it could become one of the most celebrated Indian films of all time, as well as the top-grossing one. However, as with any ambitious project, execution is key. While the intentions are grand, nothing can be guaranteed until the film is released.

