Alappuzha Gymkhana Box Office Tamil Nadu Day 14: Naslen, Khalid Rahman's sports drama continues WINNING streak; grosses Rs 34 crore

Directed by Khalid Rahman, Alappuzha Gymkhana emerged as a big win for the makers. The Malayalam movie recorded a superlative trend after a strong Vishu weekend. Starring Naslen in the lead role, the sports drama is gaining traction even in its second week. The movie is now set to face a new rival this weekend with the release of Mohanlal's Thudarum.

Alappuzha Gymkhana adds Rs 1 crore to the tally; Cume approaches Rs 35 crore mark

Opening with Rs 2.65 crore on its debut day, the sports drama wrapped its first week at Rs 20.65 crore. The movie continued to dominate the box office and crossed the Rs 30 crore mark recently. According to the estimates, Alappuzha Gymkhana has grossed Rs 1 crore on Day 14, bringing its total cume to Rs 33.90 crore gross at the Kerala box office. The movie is now inching closer to the Rs 35 crore mark.

The Naslen starrer is expected to face a new rival this weekend, which might affect its box office potential in the state, as the advance booking of Thudarum is going on in full swing, and the response seems excellent. Let's see how Alappuzha Gymkhana performs in front of this family entertainer.

Day-wise box office collections of Alappuzha Gymkhana are as follows:

Day-Wise Gross Kerala Collections Day 1 Rs 2.65 crore Day 2 Rs 2.70 crore Day 3 Rs 3.15 crore Day 4 Rs 3.40 crore Day 5 Rs 3.40 crore Day 6 Rs 2.90 crore Day 7 Rs 2.45 crore Day 8 Rs 2.25 crore Day 9 Rs 2.30 crore Day 10 Rs 2.25 crore Day 11 Rs 2.75 crore Day 12 Rs 1.50 crore Day 13 Rs 1.25 crore Day 14 Rs 1.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 33.90 crore

