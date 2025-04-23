Good Bad Ugly Box Office Day 14 Tamil Nadu: Ajith Kumar’s mass actioner continues strong hold; grosses Rs 1.35 crore on 2nd Wednesday

Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead, is doing well at the box office. The mass action drama is running in its second week and is expected to stick to the cinemas for one more week, as there is no significant release in Tamil Nadu this weekend. Notably, the movie has recorded a phenomenal box office trend in its entire run and has surpassed the Rs 135 crore mark recently.

Good Bad Ugly adds Rs 1.35 crore on Day 14; Cume approaches Rs 140 crore mark

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers on a huge budget, Good Bad Ugly emerged as the highest-grossing movie of Ajith Kumar's career. The Adhik Ravichandran directorial is setting new benchmarks by heading towards the Rs 150 crore mark.

As per estimates, Good Bad Ugly added Rs 1.35 crore to the tally on Day 14, taking its cume to Rs 139.85 crore gross in Tamil Nadu. It will be interesting to see whether the mass actioner can reach the Rs 150 crore club, becoming the first ever Ajith Kumar movie to do so. It will heavily depend on its spikes in collections over the coming weekend.

The movie will face a new competition from May 1st onwards as Suriya's Retro is set to take charge at the box office.

Here's a look at the day-wise box office collections of Good Bad Ugly in Tamil Nadu:

Day Gross Tamil Nadu 1 Rs 28 crore 2 Rs 14.50 crore 3 Rs 18.50 crore 4 Rs 23.50 crore 5 Rs 16 crore 6 Rs 6 crore 7 Rs 5.50 crore 8 Rs 4.50 crore 9 Rs 6 crore 10 Rs 6 crore 11 Rs 7 crore 12 Rs 1.75 crore 13 Rs 1.5 crore 14 Rs 1.35 crore (est.) Total Rs 139.85 crore

