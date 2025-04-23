AMAs 2025 Full Nominees List: Kendrick Lamar Leads the Nominations Race With 10 Nods; Post Malone and Billie Eilish Follow
The complete nominations list for the upcoming AMAs 2025. Kendrick Lamar has taken the lead with 10 nods, while Post Malone and Billie Eilish follow. Read the details below.
Kendrick Lamar takes the lead in the nominations list for the upcoming AMAs. The rapper received a nod in every category of the event, which is set to be hosted by Jennifer Lopez.
If Lamar takes home an award in all 10 categories, he will tie with Michael Jackson, who has been holding the record alongside Whitney Houston. In addition to the Grammy-winning rapper, Billie Eilish and Post Malone, too, managed to bag seven nods each.
Chappell Roan and Shaboozey are also tied at the seven nominations spot along with the other two artists. AMAs are set to go live on May 26 from Las Vegas.
Scroll down to read the complete list of nominations.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Beyoncé - COWBOY CARTER
- Billie Eilish - HIT ME HARD AND SOFT
- Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Charli xcx - BRAT
- Gracie Abrams - The Secret of Us
- Future & Metro Boomin - WE DON’T TRUST YOU
- Kendrick Lamar - GNX
- Post Malone - F-1 Trillion
- Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet
- Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Kendrick Lamar
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Benson Boone
- Chappell Roan
- Gracie Abrams
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
- Tommy Richman
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA - Luther
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile
- Marshmello & Kane Brown - Miles on It
- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - APT.
- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone - Fortnight
SOCIAL SONG OF THE YEAR
- Chappell Roan - HOT TO GO!
- Djo - End of Beginning
- Doechii - Anxiety
- Lola Young - Messy
- Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
- Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
- Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
- Hozier - Too Sweet
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile
- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
- Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
- Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Teddy Swims - Lose Control
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
- Benson Boone
- Bruno Mars
- Hozier
- Teddy Swims
- The Weeknd
FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST
- Billie Eilish
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
- Zach Bryan
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
- Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
- KAROL G - Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile
- Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
- Billie Eilish - HIT ME HARD AND SOFT
- Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Charli xcx - BRAT
- Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet
- Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Lady Gaga
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
FAVORITE POP SONG
- Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
- Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile
- Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
- Teddy Swims - Lose Control
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
- Jelly Roll
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- Shaboozey
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
- Beyoncé
- Ella Langley
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO or GROUP
- Dan + Shay
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- The Red Clay Strays
- Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
- Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay
- Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph - High Road
- Luke Combs - Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma
- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
- Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
- Drake
- Eminem
- Future
- Kendrick Lamar
- Tyler, the Creator
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
- Beyoncé - COWBOY CARTER
- Jelly Roll - BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN
- Megan Moroney - AM I OKAY?
- Post Malone - F-1 Trillion
- Shaboozey - Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
- Doechii
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Sexyy Red
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
- Eminem - The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)
- Future & Metro Boomin - WE DON’T TRUST YOU
- Gunna - one of wun
- Kendrick Lamar - GNX
- Tyler, The Creator - CHROMAKOPIA
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
- Kehlani
- Muni Long
- Summer Walker
- SZA
- Tyla
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
- Bryson Tiller - Bryson Tiller
- PARTYNEXTDOOR - PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)
- PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake - $ome $exy $ongs 4 U
- SZA - SOS Deluxe: LANA
- The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
- Bryson Tiller
- Chris Brown
- PARTYNEXTDOOR
- The Weeknd
- Usher
