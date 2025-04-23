AMAs 2025 Full Nominees List: Kendrick Lamar Leads the Nominations Race With 10 Nods; Post Malone and Billie Eilish Follow

Kendrick Lamar takes the lead in the nominations list for the upcoming AMAs. The rapper received a nod in every category of the event, which is set to be hosted by Jennifer Lopez.

If Lamar takes home an award in all 10 categories, he will tie with Michael Jackson, who has been holding the record alongside Whitney Houston. In addition to the Grammy-winning rapper, Billie Eilish and Post Malone, too, managed to bag seven nods each.

Chappell Roan and Shaboozey are also tied at the seven nominations spot along with the other two artists. AMAs are set to go live on May 26 from Las Vegas.

Scroll down to read the complete list of nominations.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé - COWBOY CARTER

Billie Eilish - HIT ME HARD AND SOFT

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli xcx - BRAT

Gracie Abrams - The Secret of Us

Future & Metro Boomin - WE DON’T TRUST YOU

Kendrick Lamar - GNX

Post Malone - F-1 Trillion

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan



NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tommy Richman

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - Luther

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile

Marshmello & Kane Brown - Miles on It

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - APT.

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone - Fortnight

SOCIAL SONG OF THE YEAR

Chappell Roan - HOT TO GO!

Djo - End of Beginning

Doechii - Anxiety

Lola Young - Messy

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby

SONG OF THE YEAR

Benson Boone - Beautiful Things

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Hozier - Too Sweet

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Teddy Swims - Lose Control

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Benson Boone

Bruno Mars

Hozier

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

Billie Eilish

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Benson Boone - Beautiful Things

KAROL G - Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Billie Eilish - HIT ME HARD AND SOFT

Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli xcx - BRAT

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Lady Gaga

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP SONG

Benson Boone - Beautiful Things

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Teddy Swims - Lose Control

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Shaboozey

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Beyoncé

Ella Langley

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO or GROUP

Dan + Shay

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay

Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph - High Road

Luke Combs - Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake

Eminem

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, the Creator

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Beyoncé - COWBOY CARTER

Jelly Roll - BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN

Megan Moroney - AM I OKAY?

Post Malone - F-1 Trillion

Shaboozey - Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Doechii

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Sexyy Red

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Eminem - The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)

Future & Metro Boomin - WE DON’T TRUST YOU

Gunna - one of wun

Kendrick Lamar - GNX

Tyler, The Creator - CHROMAKOPIA

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Tyla

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Bryson Tiller - Bryson Tiller

PARTYNEXTDOOR - PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)

PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake - $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

SZA - SOS Deluxe: LANA

The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

PARTYNEXTDOOR

The Weeknd

Usher

