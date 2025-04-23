Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman to Appear in Court for Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Lawsuit: Report

Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman will reportedly be subpoenaed in Blake Lively’s legal war with her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni. A source told Daily Mail that the stars will soon get the legal notice, asking them to attend the court during the trial, which is set to begin on March 9, 2026.

“It could happen at any time,” the source added and alleged that the Cruel Summer singer has been “waiting” for the subpoena. However, the reps of both Swift and Jackman are yet to confirm the news.

The pop star got dragged into her friend’s legal drama after a text chain leaked by Baldoni’s lawyer showed that the Gossip Girl alum referred to the Grammy winner and her husband Ryan Reynolds as her “dragons.”

This development reportedly left Swift upset, causing a rift in their friendship. In December 2024, Lively filed a lawsuit against the Jane the Virgin actor, accusing him of indecent behavior on set, invasion of privacy, and sexual harassment, among many other claims.

Baldoni filed a countersuit for extortion and defamation against her and Reynolds. He also dragged the pop star into the mess, claiming that his co-star tried to weaponize her connection in the industry, especially with Swift, to take over creative control on IEWU production.

“If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons,” Lively wrote in a text to Baldoni, who was also the director of the film.

Although the pop star wasn’t directly mentioned in Baldoni’s lawsuit, he referred to her as one of Lively’s “famous and, famously close” friends. He alleged that the “friend” praised the actress’s script rewrite when he was invited to her and Reynolds’ New York City penthouse.

