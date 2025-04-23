Box Office Throwback: Ahead of Andaz Apna Apna re-release, here's how Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's movie performed in OG run

Andaz Apna Apna, starring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in the lead roles, is returning to the big screens this weekend. While the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial is making buzz for its re-release, let's revisit the box office performance of the cult comedy in its original run.

Andaz Apna Apna turned FLOP with a dismal collection of Rs 5.29 crore net in India

Co-starring Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon as the female leads, besides an ensemble cast, Andaz Apna Apna was a major flop during its original release. Mounted on a budget of approx. Rs 3 crore, the 1994 released movie could collect only Rs 5.29 crore net (Rs 8.18 crore gross) in its lifetime run.

The Salman Khan and Aamir Khan starrer had opened with a dismal start of just Rs 31 lakh. Further, the movie wrapped its opening weekend at a mere Rs 92 lakh while its first week ended at Rs 1.67 crore.

Besides its poor box office performance in India, the movie could only add around USD 150K from the international markets. The film, produced by Vinay Sinha, ended its lifetime box office run by collecting Rs 8.65 crore gross worldwide.

Andaz Apna Apna re-releases in cinemas this weekend

Though the movie flopped during its theatrical run, it bagged a cult status over time and carved out a separate fan base among the audience. In fact, its dialogues and punchlines often find their way to memes and comedy shows.

Seeing its immense craze among the masses, the makers are bringing it back to the screens this weekend. The movie is expected to fare well and sail through a verdict-changing rerun. However, it will have to face the holdover releases: Jaat and Kesari Chapter 2, while Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero will give it a tough fight in a direct clash.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

