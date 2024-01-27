How Did Leonardo DiCaprio React To Lily Gladstone's Oscar Nomination? Actress Reveals

In a recent interview with Extra, Lily Gladstone, the 37-year-old actress, shared her excitement about receiving a historic Best Actress Oscar nomination for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon. What's more heartwarming is that her co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, has been one of her biggest supporters throughout this journey.

Did Leonardo DiCaprio’s proud texts and Instagram dedication

Gladstone revealed that DiCaprio was quick to congratulate her, sending proud messages after the nomination. "He was just so proud, and then I told him that I was watching with my parents and, ‘We’re celebrating me, but we’re also, like, collectively very pissed off for you,’ ” she said.

DiCaprio, who some fans felt was snubbed for a Best Actor nomination, showed nothing but support. In a sweet Instagram post dedicated to Gladstone, he celebrated her historic achievement and praised her for making Oscars history. Gladstone, in return, thanked Leo for his support and called him "the greatest actor."

A tale of recognition and appreciation

Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese, is a Western crime saga set in 1920s Oklahoma. The film, based on a true story, revolves around the Osage Nation and the discovery of oil on their land, leading to a series of tragic events. Gladstone plays Mollie Burkhart, while DiCaprio takes on the role of her husband, Ernest Burkhart. The movie also stars Robert De Niro as Ernest's uncle, William Hale.

Despite the critical acclaim, Gladstone shared that she almost gave up on her acting career just before landing her breakout role. She confessed to having her mom's old community college website open, ready to enroll in a course when she received a Zoom invitation from Martin Scorsese.

As audiences immerse themselves in the gripping narrative of Killers of the Flower Moon, streaming on Apple TV+, Gladstone's journey serves as a testament to the unpredictable twists that life can bring and the importance of perseverance in pursuing one's passion.

