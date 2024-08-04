Mom-To-Be Hailey Bieber Flaunts Baby Bump In New PIC Wearing Chic Red Dress; See Here

Popular American model and socialite Hailey Bieber is quite enjoying her pregnancy phase! On August 2, the 27-year-old model posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories, showing her baby bump in a chic red mini dress. Expecting her first baby with husband Justin Bieber, 30, she announced the pregnancy on May 9. In the photo, she cradles her bump, looking sun-kissed in a closet full of clothes.

The sleeveless red dress had a shoulder tie on the right. Hailey paired it with cream-colored shoes and her signature B necklace. Her hair was slicked back, and she sported a soft summer glam look. She didn't add a caption but included heart, rose, orange, and carrot emojis.

Hailey has shared many stylish pregnancy looks recently. On July 30, she posted photos of herself in an elegant, long white sheer gown on Instagram. She paired the outfit with a white headscarf and sunglasses, and in one black-and-white photo, she posed with her hand on her baby bump.

Another photo showed Hailey in a garden, again with her hand on her baby bump. Her husband, Justin, also liked her all-white look; he posted a video of himself standing behind her as she stroked her belly. In the clip, Hailey lifted her dress to reveal more of her bump while Justin, in a white t-shirt and green beanie, whispered in her ear.

After the Bieber announced their pregnancy in May with a vow renewal video, a rep confirmed that Hailey is just over six months along. Recently, Hailey shared with W Magazine that keeping her pregnancy private was stressful. She said, "I felt like I was hiding a big secret and wanted the freedom to live my life."

Hailey explained to W Magazine that she was able to keep her pregnancy a secret because she stayed small for a long time. "I didn’t have a belly until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I could wear big jackets and stuff," she said.

