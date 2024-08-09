Hunter Schafer Reveals She Found Out Co-Star Dominic Fike Was Cheating on Her Before Their Breakup; Deets

Hunter Schafer recently disclosed on the latest Call Her Daddy podcast episode that she had a bitter breakup with Dominic Fike. The 25-year-old actress, known for her role on Euphoria, revealed she discovered he was cheating on her, leading to the end of their relationship.

Schafer recalled discovering Fike's infidelity as a pivotal moment in her life. She shared on the Call Her Daddy podcast that the relationship ended because she found out he had cheated on her, a revelation she made after checking his phone—a decision she admitted she was “not proud of.”

Schafer described this betrayal as a major turning point, emphasizing that cheating reflects more about the person who cheats than the one who is betrayed. She noted that coming to terms with the situation was emotionally challenging.

She also mentioned that her relationship with Fike was her introduction to monogamy. When they were first seen together in January 2022, Schafer highlighted how serious Fike was, as well as his cisgender straight identity, which was a new experience for her. This made the betrayal feel even more painful.

Schafer reflected on whether Fike's gender identity played any role in the infidelity, questioning if she bore any responsibility due to her experiences as a trans woman. Despite the difficulty of the situation, she managed to part ways with Fike amicably, describing their breakup as “mutually agreed upon” and “one of the cleaner breakups.” She acknowledged that they still deeply cared for each other, saying, “We really loved each other. He is a really special person, and I love his soul.”

Schafer’s statements during the podcast highlight the emotional complexities of relationships under public scrutiny. Breaking up with Fike brought her not only pain but also personal growth. Despite their challenges, she expressed pride in having Fike as her first known boyfriend.

The Call Her Daddy episode offers insight into Schafer’s personal life and the aftermath of infidelity. Her reflections reveal the impact of betrayal and the ongoing journey of self-discovery and healing. By being open about her experiences, Schafer demonstrates the resilience and strength required to overcome such difficulties, providing valuable lessons on moving forward in both the personal and professional realms.

