Euphoria: Hunter Schafer Opens Up About Uncertainty and Challenges Surrounding the Show Ahead of Season 3

Hunter Schafer is unsure about the next season of Euphoria, believing that it will be 'challenging.'

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Schafer said she has “no clue” what to anticipate for season three of Euphoria which starts shooting in January 2025.

Schafer, who performs the part of Jules in HBO’s series, noted that even the actors are not aware of what direction this new season will take.

She said, "I think everyone feels a certain sense of anticipation for if we are supposed to do Season 3."

While discussing her experiences with Alex Cooper, Schafer looked back at some of these hurdles including the demise of co-stars Angus Cloud and producer Kevin Turen.

Hunter Schafer acknowledged how difficult it was to return on set under such circumstances due to grief because she did not know if they could move forward with the show. She said, “Obviously I’m still coming to qualms about what’s happened and losing people that we really loved and were a part of this family and everything. If we do go back, that’s going to be tough.”

But then Schaffer also added that now fans can hope that all this pain will be channeled into creating a powerful new season. She added, "I think there’s a world in which we can channel that into making it a beautiful Season 3 — if it is supposed to happen, but I think that shit really threw everyone for a loop."

Advertisement

In addition, during her interview, Schaffer talked about being initially hesitant about pursuing acting as well as sharing that she never told anyone about auditioning for Euphoria. The sexually explicit nature of the first episode was a major worry for someone raised in a conservative Christian home like hers.

After breaking through to stardom in Euphoria, Hunter Schafer became an international sensation and appeared in other works such as The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Kinds of Kindness, and Neon’s horror thriller titled Cuckoo which is set to premiere on August 9th, 2024.

ALSO READ: Euphoria's Hunter Schafer To Appear In Blade Runner 2099 TV Series Alongside Michelle Yeoh