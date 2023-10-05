‘I am so grateful to count her’: When Timothee Chalamet revealed his friendship had reached ‘sister’ level

Actors bonding while filming the movies is not a thing in the showbiz industry. Contrary to what the world might say about two leading male and female actors having some kind of romantic bond with each other, some actors often get over the stage and develop a strong friendship. The same happened with Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya as the actor once revealed that his friendship with the actress has reached the ‘sister’ level.

Timothee Chalamet has a sibling-like relationship with Zendaya

With the release of the first Dune movie, the two young actors were all over the headlines as audiences were surprised at how little stars shared the screen and kept the movie on their shoulders. During a conversation with Variety , Timothée Chalamet said that his friendship with his Dune co-star Zendaya has reached sibling level, calling her a “sister.” As they both will be seen in Dune 2, he said, “It’s amazing. She’s bringing exactly what she brought to the first one — which was incredible — but in greater abundance. And she’s really become a sister. I’m so grateful to count her as a partner and a sister and a friend”

While both play on-screen lovers in Dune, the relationship between Chalemet and Zendaya lends itself to their work. Even during the press events of the movie, both of them have shown how close they've grown because of Dune, relying on one another for advice. The young actors have been in similar situations, gaining incredible fame and recognition, priming themselves to take over Hollywood in the future. Interestingly, they had not met before arriving on the set of the sci-fi epic, Dune, but once they did, a strong bond and friendship formed between them.

When is about Dune: Part Two?

Unlike the first Dune movie, the lead characters Paul and Chani's relationship will be the focus of the sequel. The director Denis Villeneuve revealed in an interview that "the epicenter of the story" would be around the characters played by Zendaya and Timothee Chalemet. The director praised the actors’ performances in the movie as they brought emotion to their characters, which would not have been possible without an off-screen equation.

Dune: Part Two is slated to release on 15 March 2024.

