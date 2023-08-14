Britney Spears oozes oomph as she pole-dances in skimpy bikini; SEE video

This is not the first time that Britney Spears is in the news for showing a little too much of her skin. For most of her career, the singer has been catching attention for some or other type of mayhem. Well, this time around, there seems to be a video that she posted on her Instagram that is spreading like wildfire. Over the last few months, the singer had been busy working on chores with her family. However, this was for a brand collaboration that she attempted pole dancing for the first time. So, what is so controversial about it? Here is everything you need to know about the video.

Britney Spears pole dances in a bikini

Britney Spears has once again captured the attention of her fans with a new Instagram video that showcases her dancing skills. In the video that she recently posted, Spears is seen confidently strutting her stuff on a unique stage—a little black platform with a striking addition: a stripper pole from the brand "X-Pole" mounted upright in the center.

The clip features Nine Inch Nails' provocative track "Closer" as the background audio, creating a fitting ambiance for the dance routine. Spears, wearing a skimpy bikini, exhibits her moves with a combination of grace and enthusiasm, leaving fans both impressed and entertained. Upon reading the caption of the video, it becomes clear that she was introducing a new exercise routine in her life.

She closed the post with the caption, "Got this pole two days ago and last night was my first time on it !!! 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🌹🌷🌷."

Fans react to Britney Spears

For fans, this video is yet another example of Britney Spears' unapologetic self-expression and her love for dancing. However, this comes in light of the conservatism that Spears had been projecting in her past. As time passes, her opinions and actions seem to be moving in different directions. Like most of her posts on Instagram, this one was also locked from fans. Thus, there are no comments on the video.

Judging from the number of likes, it becomes clear that fans certainly love her new routine. It will only come out with time that we know if she is hoping to use her pole-dancing skills in her next music video or not. We will be sure to update this section in case of any official information. Until then, stay tuned.

