Britney Spears oozes oomph as she pole-dances in skimpy bikini; SEE video

Britney Spears is in the limelight once again. And this time, it is her bikini-clad video that is creating waves across social media. Here is everything to know about it.

Written by Anushka Solanki Updated on Aug 14, 2023   |  03:47 PM IST  |  3.2K
Instagram
Britney Spears [Instagram]

Key Highlight

  • Britney Spears recently posted a video of pole-dancing
  • She caught the attention of fans for adorning a skimpy bikini
  • Check out the latest video right here

This is not the first time that Britney Spears is in the news for showing a little too much of her skin. For most of her career, the singer has been catching attention for some or other type of mayhem. Well, this time around, there seems to be a video that she posted on her Instagram that is spreading like wildfire. Over the last few months, the singer had been busy working on chores with her family. However, this was for a brand collaboration that she attempted pole dancing for the first time. So, what is so controversial about it? Here is everything you need to know about the video.

Britney Spears pole dances in a bikini

Britney Spears has once again captured the attention of her fans with a new Instagram video that showcases her dancing skills. In the video that she recently posted, Spears is seen confidently strutting her stuff on a unique stage—a little black platform with a striking addition: a stripper pole from the brand "X-Pole" mounted upright in the center.

The clip features Nine Inch Nails' provocative track "Closer" as the background audio, creating a fitting ambiance for the dance routine. Spears, wearing a skimpy bikini, exhibits her moves with a combination of grace and enthusiasm, leaving fans both impressed and entertained. Upon reading the caption of the video, it becomes clear that she was introducing a new exercise routine in her life.

She closed the post with the caption, "Got this pole two days ago and last night was my first time on it !!! 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🌹🌷🌷."

Fans react to Britney Spears

For fans, this video is yet another example of Britney Spears' unapologetic self-expression and her love for dancing. However, this comes in light of the conservatism that Spears had been projecting in her past. As time passes, her opinions and actions seem to be moving in different directions. Like most of her posts on Instagram, this one was also locked from fans. Thus, there are no comments on the video.

Judging from the number of likes, it becomes clear that fans certainly love her new routine. It will only come out with time that we know if she is hoping to use her pole-dancing skills in her next music video or not. We will be sure to update this section in case of any official information. Until then, stay tuned.

ALSO READ: Is Britney Spears set to sit down for tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey amid memoir release buzz? Find out

Advertisement

FAQs

How did Britney Spears get discovered?
In 1993 Britney Spears became a cast member of The All New Mickey Mouse Club TV show, joining an ensemble of Mouseketeers that included future pop stars Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera. Four years later Spears made a demo tape that earned her a development deal with Jive Records
What happened to Britney Spears career?
Britney announced she was going on an indefinite work hiatus — and putting her second Las Vegas residency titled Domination — on hold after her father, Jamie, fell ill. “I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family.
Who apologizes to Britney Spears?
Justin Timberlake issues public apology to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson. Justin Timberlake on Friday apologized to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson for benefiting from a system that condones misogyny and racism following backlash initially stemming from the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears.
About The Author
Anushka Solanki
Anushka Solanki

Anushka is a passionate and creative individual whose love for storytelling knows no bounds. A voracious reader from a y... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!