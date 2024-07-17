How Did Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Spend Their 2nd Wedding Anniversary? What It Means For Their Future Amid Divorce Speculations

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kept their distance from each other, even on their second wedding anniversary. While the former spent her time in New York, the latter stayed put in California, apart from his wife.

Lopez has notably been spending most of her time in New York since May, when reports of strife in her marriage with Affleck first surfaced. The Oscar winner also missed out on joining Lopez for the 2024 Met Gala or the premiere of her latest film, Atlas, among other significant dates.

Tuesday, July 16, marked two years since the estranged couple obtained their marriage license in Las Vegas. The duo followed up their wedding with a grand ceremony in the presence of their family and friends at Affleck’s grand Georgia estate that August.

Rumors of marital problems solidify as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spend their second wedding anniversary apart

On July 16, the Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer was again spotted enjoying a bike ride in the Hamptons. She has been in the Big Apple ever since returning from her multi-day European trip. For her leisure activity yesterday, Lopez opted for white overalls with brown sandals and had her hair up in a bun. She was also seen driving shotgun with her manager, Benny Medina, the same day.

Affleck, for his part, was spotted walking into his Los Angeles office in a black business suit. While he did not join Lopez in New York to spend their wedding anniversary together, the actor did not forget to don his wedding ring.

Advertisement

Lopez and Affleck, for the record, did not even reunite for the 4th of July celebrations. While Jen spent the holiday in New York, Ben was in LA. The singer, though, was recently seen spending quality time with Affleck’s daughter, Violet, 18, in the Hamptons. The twosome enjoyed bike rides and other casual activities. Lopez and Violet “really enjoy each other’s company,” a source told People after the pair’s joint outing.

ALSO READ: 'That Would Be My Guess': When Ben Affleck Revealed Jennifer Lopez Would Change THIS About Him

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have listed their shared Beverly Hills marital home

After spending two years finding their perfect love nest, Lopez and Affleck publicly listed their 38,000-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion on July 11 amid divorce rumors.

The couple bought the lavish home, boasting 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, and a fully equipped gym, among other amenities, for $60,850,000 in May 2023. The couple’s asking price for the space is $68 million, which, per expert celebrity realtor Josh Flagg's review for People, indicates the duo is not looking to make profits by selling it. Instead, they are just eager to get it off their hands.

Advertisement

Last year, to mark their first wedding anniversary, Lopez shared selfies of herself from her and Affleck's impromptu Vegas rodeo on her Instagram, writing, “One year since our Midnight Trip to Vegas.”

The duo, for those unversed, were also engaged in the early 2000s. They, however, broke up in 2004 reportedly because of the overwhelming public scrutiny of their relationship.

ALSO READ: ‘She Has No Choice’: Source Claims Jennifer Garner Is Picking Up Pieces Of Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Broken Relationship’