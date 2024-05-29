Brittany Cartwright Slams Netizens For Remarks About Her Son’s ‘Well-Being’ Amid Separation From Jax Taylor

Amid the ongoing split between television personalities Brittany Cartwright and her estranged husband model Jax Taylor, the former has shut down haters for commenting on her toddler son’s “well-being.” The 35-year-old proud mother said she doesn’t want “strangers acting like they know what’s going on in his life.”

Taking to social media on Tuesday (May 28), the Valley star wrote, “You guys can reel in the drama of my life I don’t care but leave my innocents (sic) sons name out of it!!! Don’t act like you know anything about him watching 30 mins of a show recorded last summer.” She continued, “Dont act like you know anything about him watching 30 mins of a show recorded last summer.”

“I do everything I possibly can for him so how dare some of you!? ENOUGH he is a perfect and innocent child and I will not have strangers acting like they know what’s going on in his life.” She added that she doesn’t care what people talk about her and Taylor but when it comes to her three-year-old son “Enough is enough!!!!!!”

About Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s separation

The duo was cast members of the American reality television series Vanderpump Rules (2013–present) and meanwhile, in 2015, they began dating. They eventually quit the show in December 2020 after getting engaged in 2018. The following year, in 2019, they tied the knot. Two years later, they welcomed their baby boy, Cruz Michael Cauchi, in 2021.

But in February this year, just before the launch of the Vanderpump Rules spin-off show The Valley, the pair announced on their joint podcast When Reality Hits that they were divorcing after more than four years of marriage and almost ten years of dating. “Marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”

Amid this, Taylor and Cartwright are putting their son's health as the top priority. In the latest The Valley episode’s confessional, the duo scheduled a meeting for their son to see a speech therapist. In a confessional, Cartwright said that Cauchi had completely stopped talking, raising concerns about his apparent speech regression. As a result, they decided to seek professional assistance through speech therapy to make sure he gets the support he needs.

