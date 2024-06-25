'I Like This One': Jennifer Lopez Once Revealed Having Crush On THIS One Direction Member

Who doesn’t know Jennifer Lopez? From ruling over the musical industry to making a mark of her own as an actress as well - she has done it all. There are a lot of people who fall hard for the songstress every day, but do you know whom she was crushing on back in 2017?

Well, when JLo appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, The Ellen Show, in 2017, she had to play a game titled ‘Who’d you rather?’ There, the Selena actress chose one of the members of One Direction as her crush, and we totally understand why she chose whom she did. One Direction is a boy band that had a good run in the industry for many years until they decided to go solo.

ALSO READ: 'You Got All The Polin': Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Addresses S3 Part 2 Deleted Scenes Rumor

Whom did Jennifer Lopez choose?

During the game segment on The Ellen Show, DeGeneres can be heard saying, "She says she's single at the moment. She’s too busy and doesn't have time for first dates and stuff, so we're going to find a man for her in a game we call ‘Who'd you rather?’” And with that, she showed two pictures, Zac Efron and Harry Styles. Even though JLo was a bit skeptical about the game but later started to enjoy it.

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez said, "It's funny because I could do either. This is actually a very hard decision." But after giving some thought to it, she declared, "Probably a couple of years ago I would have said Zac Efron, but today I'm going to say Harry Styles." As the game progressed, Jennifer Lopez was shown more pictures of singers, and A-listed personalities, including Brad Pitt, Prince Harry, and more but she stayed loyal to her first choice, Harry Styles.

However, with time, she only chanted Harry’s name until Jeff Kravitz made an appearance on the screen. Then she jumped from Kravitz to Leonardo Di-Caprio to finally resting her choice on Bradley Cooper. But, at the end of the game, both Ellen and Jennifer Lopez returned to their first choice, Harry Styles, and settled the crush situation. Ellen declared, "So Harry is your boyfriend." To which, JLo can be heard saying, "He's a little bit young for me.”

Advertisement

What is One Direction?

One Direction is a band that was initially formed with five members - Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson. They came up with some biggest hit singles and albums and the boy band has a huge fanbase across the world. However, after Zayn left the band in 2015 to make his career as a solo artist, the rest of the four members continued their work as a band together. But soon, they went on a long hiatus and still now the band has not made a comeback.

Well, let us know what are your thoughts about Jennifer Lopez’s choice of crush.

ALSO READ: Did Taylor Swift Drop A Us Easter Egg In Her Fortnight Music Video? Find Out