‘I Wanted to See If…’: Lainey Wilson Reveals Why She Kept Romance with Devlin Hodges Under Wraps for 2 Years

Yellowstone star Lainey Wilson recently spilled details about her once-secret relationship and why she is still not engaged to her boyfriend.

During her appearance on the Taste of Country Nights, On Demand radio show, she spoke about the joys of sharing more of her personal life with her fans. After keeping her relationship with Devlin “Duck” Hodges on the down low, she stated that she was checking if he would be around to stay. She then added, “He ain’t going nowhere and I ain’t getting rid of him yet.”

The country singer took her relationship public in May 2023 by bringing Hodges as her date to the ACM Awards. She soon revealed that she had been dating him in secret for over 2.5 years. On the Bobby Bones Show, she disclosed that she plays all her songs to him before she plays for anyone else. The NFL quarterback has heard a bit of everything, even the unreleased love songs she has written for him.

Lainey Wilson also touched upon her plans with her boyfriend. She clarified that the two weren’t engaged and joked that she might have to be the one to propose. She continued, “I think the engagement should happen during a time of our lives when we have the time to enjoy it. Right now, it’ll be too soon.” After making their red carpet debut at the ACM Awards, the couple has attended several award shows together.

In an interview with Fox News Digital at the CMT Music Awards this April, the singer talked about how gleeful she felt having her boyfriend by her side. She said that he was one of her biggest cheerleaders and was the kind of person who would give a high-five every time.

On the music front, Wilson’s track, Out of Oklahoma, was featured in Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones’ latest film, Twisters. On the other hand, her album, Whirlwind, boasts music perfect for a cross-country road trip and dive bars. Earlier this year, she opened Bell Bottoms Up, a three-story bar, Cajun restaurant, and music venue in downtown Nashville.

