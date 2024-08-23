‘I Dealt With..’: Lainey Wilson Opens Up About Overcoming 'Mean Girls' Growing Up

Lainey Wilson has never shied away from speaking her truth. The country star, known for her raw and heartfelt lyrics, recently discussed how music became her refuge during some of her more challenging youth.

In a conversation with Zane Lowe of Apple Music, Wilson reflected on how songwriting helped her navigate the tricky landscape of adolescence, including dealing with "mean girls" who made growing up more difficult.

Wilson shared, “I dealt with things that all kids deal with, mean girls… And I don’t even know if I would say they bullied me.” She continued, “I’ve seen kids get bullied, but it was hard. I mean, when you’re 13, 14 years old…”

For Wilson, music wasn’t just a hobby—it was a lifeline. “You come home and you find this outlet that just helps you get through all the emotions,” she added.

The Watermelon Moonshine singer, who is set to release her highly anticipated fifth studio album Whirlwind on August 23, 2024, has always been open about her personal struggles and their impact on her artistry.

According to a report by PEOPLE, Wilson wrote her first song at just 9 years old and grew up surrounded by the sounds of country legends like Glen Campbell, Tim McGraw, and Patsy Cline. From a young age, she used songwriting and guitar-playing to navigate her world, especially during tough times.

In her interview with Zane Lowe, Wilson described songwriting as a form of therapy that has enhanced her empathy. “Songwriting has been a thing for me, too. I'll observe other people and I will be able to become more empathetic towards people,” she shared.

She explained that this process allows her to process not just her own experiences but also those of others. “I’m able to take some of their pain on, which is one of my worst qualities and my best qualities. But I can write from somebody else’s perspective. And I think just songwriting, in general, has made me a better person.”

In a digital cover story for PEOPLE last year, Wilson described her upbringing in rural Louisiana, where country music was more than just a genre, it was a way of life. “I grew up in a town where country music is life. We eat, sleep, and breathe it,” she said. “I have loved it with my entire heart, and I feel like country music is finally starting to love me back.”

Wilson has already achieved more than many artists could dream of. In May, she took home the Entertainer of the Year award at the Academy of Country Music Awards, solidifying her status as one of country music’s brightest stars. But despite the accolades, Wilson remains grounded, focusing on what matters most to her and creating music that resonates with people on a deep, emotional level.

