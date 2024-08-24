Why Was Jelly Roll Pulled by US Coast Guard After Bash on the Bay Show? Find Out

Up-and-coming singer Jelly Shot recently had a surprising encounter with the U.S. Coast Guard after his performance at Bash on the Bay.

On August 24, the Save Me singer shared the incident on his Instagram story, describing it as a crazy moment. However, he noted that having the county sheriff with them helped resolve the situation smoothly. He thanked everyone for their concern but didn’t provide further details about why his boat was pulled over.

Prior to the music festival, Jelly Shot posted a video on a boat, captioning it, “Never been to a show that requires a boat ride; this is so cool.” The festival is held at the Put-in-Bay airport on South Bass Island, Ohio.

On the music front, the singer recently admitted that he was unsure about what’s next. During an appearance on The Interview, he said, “God might want me in a film or he might want me to tell my story differently.” He further mentioned that he had options and wanted to learn something.

Jelly Roll wishes to serve people and is looking for songs that serve a purpose. He stated, “When I put a song under my name, I think that for the first time in my life, it is not a financial decision.” The singer is past putting out music for money.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Calls This Her 'Joyful' Era with Benny Blanco and Talks About Only Murders in the Building Premiere

ALSO READ: 'The Moments That Filled...': Ciara Shares The 'In Between' While Touring With Her Kids

Jelly Roll, formerly known as Jason DeFord, began his singing career in 2003 but did not come into the spotlight until the release of Need a Favour and Son of a Sinner. He grew up in Nashville, Tennessee, and struggled with substance abuse.

Advertisement

In his interview with Fox News Digital at the 2023 CMAs, he talked about how music helped him become a better person and give back to people in every way he could. He believes he would not be the person he is today if he hadn’t gone through everything that he did. It empowers him, gives him a voice, and teaches him about changing.

The singer was recently featured on a track with rapper Eminem. On August 21, the music video for Somebody Save Me premiered on YouTube, resulting in the song's return to the Top 10 list on iTunes.

ALSO READ: Nicole Scherzinger Says It Was Uncomfortable To Wear Risque Outfits During Pussycat Dolls