'I Will Be Okay': Jake Wesley Rogers Opens Up About Crohn's Disease Battle Amid Ruptured Intestine Surgery

Jake Wesley Rogers has given his fans a health update recently. On August 15, 2021, the 27-year-old music artist posted on his Instagram account that he required surgery because of Crohn’s disease. He said that he spent a month in the hospital and had surgery where a damaged part of his intestine was to be sutured.

“I have spent most of the last month at the hospital," adding that on Thursday, he "will be having surgery to repair part of [his] intestine that ruptured earlier this week."

As he continued, he revealed he was diagnosed four years ago “and for the most part it's been in remission but sadly that changed this month.”

“I'm in good hands here and surrounded by love. I know I will be okay,” he wrote. “I am very sad to say this but I'll be pausing all releases of new music temporarily as I will need to use this time to heal and get better. I love you all very much. Thank you for your hope and your hearts.”

Rogers was grateful for the fans' encouragement as well as the love they showed him during this period.

Crohn’s disease involves inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract and is considered to be a subset of IBD. This is believed to impact over three individuals per thousand and is commonly brought on by an overactive immune system that attacks normal bacteria. It can cause symptoms such as abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, anemia, skin rashes, and joint pains. Both types of gut inflammation can be severe if not treated; however, this entry concerns Crohn’s.

Other young celebrities who have also spoken about their experience with Crohn’s include Pete Davidson and Tyler James Williams. In an interview with Men’s Health, published in January 2023, Williams said that he was only diagnosed at the age of twenty. During this period, he was exerting himself to the limit and at only 130 lbs in weight. He only got to know when he started experiencing it after a visit to a gastroenterologist.

Pete Davidson, who was diagnosed with Crohn's disease around age 17 or 18, spoke about how medical marijuana has helped manage his symptoms. In a 2016 interview with High Times, he mentioned that smoking helped alleviate his stomach pain and allowed him to eat and continue with his shows, despite the challenges of the disease.

For those with Crohn's, the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation advises regular colonoscopies every 1-3 years to screen for colorectal cancer, as part of ongoing health monitoring and management of the condition.

