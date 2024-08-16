‘Off To University': Sharon Stone Celebrates Son Laird's 'Big Day,' See HERE

Hollywood veteran Sharon Stone was overjoyed as her son stepped into a new phase of life. This week, the mother of three dropped off his second son, Laird Vonne Stone to college and was proud to share the moment on her social media.

Stone, 66, dedicated a special post to her 19-year-old son and shared a sweet photo of him standing in front of his college with a giant banner that read, “U Belong” in the backdrop, on Wednesday, August 14. Laird opted for a casual look as he sported an orange T-shirt and ash sweatpants while he grinned making a U with his hands.

“Big day @la1rds. Off to University,” Stone wrote in the caption of the Instagram post after she dropped him off at a college in Utah. Though the university was left unnamed, an earlier post revealed that Laird was heading off to pre-med school.

The actress, who found fame with 1990’s Total Recall starring opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger, recently flew off to Italy for a rejuvenating vacation with her teenage son before his college began. While her son prepared to fly off the nest, Stone routinely embedded sweet snaps on her Instagram feed, to seemingly treasure their time together before Laird left.

On July 30, Stone shared another snap of her walking arm-in-arm with her son while the caption explained they were on a trip to Rome. “Walking in the streets of Rome w my son before he leaves for pre med school,” the 90s star expressed.

This was followed up with another adorable picture of Stone, Laird, and a cat on August 2. She once again mentioned their “last trip” before Laird goes to college in the caption. The photo captured an endearing moment where her son can be seen cuddling the cat while Stone rests her head on his shoulder donning a sporty T-shirt.

Sharon Stone is a mom to three sons, Roan, 24, Laird, and Quinn. She welcomed her first adopted son, Roan with her ex-husband, Phil Bronstein, whom she was married to for six years. Later, she adopted Laird in 2005 and her third son, Quinn Kelly, 17, in 2006.

Last month, the Silver star revealed the aftermath of her health scare after she endured a stroke and was rushed to the hospital in 2001. She had suffered a brain hemorrhage that bled into her brain for nine days with minimized chances of living. Hence, she authored the book, The Beauty of Living Twice.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Stone shared her harrowing experience where people reportedly took “advantage” of her crisis and left her with no money. She said that a Buddhist monk had told her she was reincarnated into the same body since the incident was a near-death experience.

It took her seven years to completely recover from the incident and it opened her eyes to the peril of lost finances. Stone revealed she had $18 million worth of savings from her Hollywood success before the brain hemorrhage but was shocked to find that her bank account was nil following the recovery.

“My refrigerator, my phone – everything was in other people’s names. I had zero money,” the Basic Instinct star said.

Sharon Stone reportedly had to find her way back into the industry but much was lost and she was never able to establish the foothold she previously had. Nevertheless, she has found a new path in life and intends to prioritize her family’s needs.

