Throwback: When Sabrina Carpenter Said Joining Taylor Swift On Eras Tour Shows Was A 'Dream Come True'

Being a Swiftie herself, Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Wildest Dreams’ came true when she announced that she would also perform as an opening act during Taylor Swift's second leg of the Eras Tour shows last year.

In June 2023, Carpenter announced the exciting news on her Instagram and wrote the caption, “trying to process this but alas i shant. CANT WAIT TO JOIN THE ERAS TOUR IN LATIN AMERICA. thank u @taylorswift u the 1 :’) this is a dream come true.”

She attached Swift’s tour poster announcing the dates. In the next picture, the Feathers vocalist attached a screenshot of a tweet from ten years ago, in which she wrote about attending the Red singer’s concert.

In the tweet, she wrote, “The Taylor Swift concert was amazing , had so much fun,” a young Sabrina gushed. “I cant wait to have a world tour someday like hers! Lol with 2 sold out shows.”

It’s safe to say that Carpenter, indeed, manifested it!

Her opening act during the Eras Tour shows was widely appreciated by the fans. And since then, Carpenter has been climbing the ladder of success.

She went on to release Espresso, which, as we all know, turned out to be a global hit, and the song was not just on the lips of her fans but many celebrities as well, including Adele.

Her fifth studio album, Short N’ Sweet, released in August, was a hit among her fans. The album featured her other popular tracks, like "Please, Please, Please," and "Taste," whose music videos quickly gained traction and went viral, showcasing her growing popularity.

Apart from her vocal performing skills, her fans also appreciate her for her quirky sense of humor and also for the fashion statement she makes. It appears that her stardom is just elevating day by day thanks to her talent and personality.

Talking about Swift, as usual, she is still soaring high with success. This year, in April, she released the Tortured Poets Department, which caused waves among the netizens as it allegedly had references to her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, Matty Healy, and Kim Kardashian.

The singer also wrapped up her European leg of the Eras Tour shows in August, during which she constantly grabbed headlines, may that be for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce’s appearance onstage with her, Prince William with his kids meeting her backstage or her fans setting up tents outside the concert venue to see her perform.

