‘Decided To Put A Temporary Pin...’: Ariana Grande Announces Temporary Career Break From 'All Things That Are Not Wicked'

Pop sensation Ariana Grande announced that he would take a career break for a while and only focus on her film Wicked. She posted the statement on her Instagram and announced her decision to her fans and well-wishers. This decision has garnered many eyeballs.

What did Ariana Grande write about taking a break?

The One Last Time vocalist shared on her Instagram stories about her decision to take a break from everything except her film Wicked.

Ariana also expressed her much love for her fans in the statement. Announcing her decision, she added, “I have decided to put a temporary pin in all things that are not Wicked for now.” The pop songstress expressed her gratefulness towards her fans for their patience and added, “mostly, so, inexplicably excited for all that is to come.”

Grande added that there is so much and she will see her fans soon. It appears that her fans are supportive of her decision to take a break. Netizens are hoping that she is well and shared that they love her.

A person on X wrote, “If shes happier doing wicked then I support her.” Many others wanted her to be back. Another person on the platform wrote, “No come back please!”

This announcement from the singer comes after she teased she will soon go on a mini Eternal Sunshine tour, on the Shutup Evan Podcast.

Frankie Grande shuts down Cannibalism rumors about Ariana Grande

Rumors spreading about many well-known celebrities on the internet is a very common thing, and Grande has been a target of this many times previously.

But this time a rumor went too far as the accusation about her being a cannibal started to make rounds on the internet. Many believe that this rumor was spread to prevent people from buying tickets for her mini-tour.

This time, her brother Frankie came to her defense in a very shady yet humorous way. While responding to a headline, Frankie wrote on his X, “This might be the most creative and lowest y’all have ever gone. Reaching new depths daily!”

He also wrote in a seemingly metaphorical way that for years his sister has been “eating up girls” but this rumor is a little extreme. Frankie even shared that apart from all this, Ariana is vegan.

Grande's brother ended the tweet by writing, “See you on tour!” Many fans also replied to his tweet, appreciating Frankie.

